Evening briefing: Sena leader made calls to crash accused son, Police attacked in Manipur ahead of Rahul's visit; & more

The Mumbai Police probing the BMW hit and run case said on Monday that Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, father of accused Mihir Shah, made several calls to the accused after the accident, news agency ANI reported. According to the police, the 24-year-old accused also visited a pub in Juhu with his friends for a party before the accident. Statements of three friends who accompanied him before the incident have also been recorded. Dig deeper

A group of armed militants attacked police at Phaiton village in Tamenglong district of Manipur on Monday, a few hours before the arrival of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in the violence-hit state. Phaiton in Tamenglong district is a bordering village of Jiribam district’s Gularthol village, which is about 6-7 kilometres away from the Jiribam police station. Dig deeper

Latest News

Chennai's new Police commissioner takes charge, vows to bring ‘rowdies to their knees'. Dig deeper

Kerala CM says 108 police officers dismissed, explains why. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Russian missile attack on children hospital in Ukraine kills over 20; many children feared buried. Dig deeper

‘Flight from hell’: Ryanair plane makes emergency landing after ‘mass brawl’ breaks out mid-air. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Jasprit Bumrah was so moved by Virat Kohli's tribute to him during Team India's felicitation at the Wankhede Stadium that he used it to express what winning the T20 World Cup meant to him. Bumrah was adjudged Player of the Tournament for his tally of 15 wickets and emerged as the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament. Time and again, he bailed India out of trouble – be it against Pakistan or the crunch tie against South Africa in the final – which was aptly summed up by Kohli during Thursday's event. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is yet to make his debut as a director in the industry yet he already enjoys a big fan following. Aryan was spotted at an upscale restaurant in Mumbai for party with friends. What's more? The paparazzi surrounded him at the entrance and there was so much chaos that a photographer even fell just as he was about to walk inside the venue. Dig deeper

