 Photographer falls, chaos all around as Aryan Khan makes rare solo appearance for paparazzi. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jul 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Photographer falls, chaos all around as Aryan Khan makes rare solo appearance for paparazzi. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Jul 08, 2024 05:03 PM IST

Aryan Khan made a rare solo appearance at a party in Mumbai on Sunday, which caused chaos as fans and paparazzi surrounded him for photographs.

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is yet to make his debut as a director in the industry yet he already enjoys a big fan following. Aryan was spotted at an upscale restaurant in Mumbai for party with friends. What's more? The paparazzi surrounded him at the entrance and there was so much chaos that a photographer even fell just as he was about to walk inside the venue (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan wraps up shoot of his directorial debut Stardom, cuts huge cake. Watch)

Aryan Khan was seen arriving at a party in Mumbai on Sunday.
Aryan Khan was seen arriving at a party in Mumbai on Sunday.

Photographer falls in front of Aryan

In a video that has now surfaced on Instagram, Aryan Khan was seen getting out of his car to enter the venue when he was surrounded by a big crowd of fans and photographers. As security led him to the entrance, a photographer took a back step and fell in front of him. Aryan held him briefly and then moved ahead. For a few seconds, he posed for the paparazzi and then waved to everyone indicating that he was going inside. Aryan opted for a deep green t-shirt which he paired with a denim jacket and yellow jeans.

More details

At the same party, Aryan's rumoured girlfriend, Larissa Bonesi was also seen. She was spotted arriving at the party later, which has now sparked rumors about Aryan’s relationship. Earlier, the two attended a concert together. Neither of them have confirmed about their relationship officially.

In May, Aryan completed the shoot of the series that will be marking his directorial debut. It is titled Stardom. In a video posted by the fan pages of Shah Rukh, Aryan was seen in a happy mood, cutting a huge white cake and celebrating with the cast and crew of the project. Bobby Deol and Mona Singh play pivotal parts in the project.

