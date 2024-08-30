Evening briefing: Tejashwi slams Assam CM over namaz break rule; Omar Abdullah on NC's ‘sacrifice’ in J-K polls; & more

Former Bihar deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav accused Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of seeking "cheap popularity" after the state assembly scrapped a two-hour break on Friday that allowed Muslim lawmakers to offer namaz (prayers). “Assam's Chief Minister is doing this for cheap popularity. Who is he? He just wants cheap popularity. BJP has made Muslims a soft target,” Tejashwi Yadav told reporters in Patna. The Assam Assembly discontinued a British-era practice that allowed a two-hour break on Fridays, which had traditionally been used by Muslim legislators to offer Jumma prayers. The assembly amended Rule 11 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, effectively removing the special provision for Friday sittings. Dig deeper. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Leader Tejashwi Yadav (Twitter Photo)

More news on Assam's new laws Assam makes registering Muslim marriages and divorces mandatory under new law

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday revealed what transpired during pre-poll alliance talks with the Congress for the upcoming assembly election. Addressing a rally at the party's headquarters in Srinagar, the former chief minister said that the election is a fight for the entire J&K. “If we have to undo the wrongs done to us, it will not only benefit us, but every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir. We are fighting this battle collectively for Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. "That is why we joined hands with the Congress, even as it was not an easy decision for us, (because) we had to sacrifice those seats where we knew only the NC can give a tough fight," PTI quoted Abdullah as saying. Dig deeper.

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

Avani Lekhara created history on Thursday as she clinched a historic gold medal at the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 in the Paris Paralympics, thus securing successive top podiums at the event. In an exceptional performance, Lekhara surpassed her own Paralympic record, raising the bar with a final score of 249.7; she ended at 249.6 at the previous Paralympics in Tokyo. The final round was nothing short of dramatic, with tension mounting as Lekhara faced a significant drop in the shoot-out for the gold. Her penultimate shot, a 9.9, temporarily dropped her to second place behind Korea’s Yunri Lee, who seemed poised to claim the top spot. Dig deeper.

Entertainment Focus

For the last two months, Prabhas has been in the news for his latest release Kalki 2898 AD. While some called Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama the star of the show, Prabhas’ performance as Bhairava and also Karna left fans in awe. There was even buzz around the film when Arshad Warsi was sad because he felt Prabhas was portrayed as a ‘joker’. Some agreed with Bollywood’s Circuit but many loyal fans of Prabhas lashed out at him. Well, currently Prabhas is trending on social media for a very different reason. His 2019 film Saaho, which marked the actor’s debut in Hindi cinema, turns 5 today. Dig deeper.

Health and Lifestyle

It’s an old saying that apple a day keeps a doctor away. Now, it may be applicable to your psychiatrist too. A research study from the Loo Lin School of Medicine at the National University of Singapore stressed the role of diet on mental health. The study revealed how fruit, the powerhouse of good nutrients, fends off depression later in life. The neurodegeneration of the brain that occurs as one ages, leads to an increase in depressive symptoms such as listlessness, loss of interest in hobbies, cognitive delays, and exhaustion. Dig deeper.