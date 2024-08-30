‘Champai Soren was under surveillance by Jharkhand Police': Himanta Biswa Sarma's big claim

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren tried to spy on Champai Soren. Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren with Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi, party leader Arjun Munda and others as he joined BJP during a ceremony, in Ranchi.(PTI)

“Even I am a CM of a state, and no CM of our country tries to spy on his/ her own state ministers, but it was done by Hemant Soren. Delhi Police arrested two people for spying (on Champai Soren), but Hemant Soren said that they were sent to provide security. If that was the case, then why didn't they have any weapons and arms,” PTI quoted Sarma as saying at an event where Champai Soren joined the BJP.



Champai Soren joined the BJP in Ranchi, giving a boost to the saffron camp's efforts to woo the scheduled tribes community in Jharkhand, set to go to polls later this year.



“Champai Soren was put under surveillance by Jharkhand police for six months. I have never heard of such an instance by any CM. I warn you (Chief Minister Hemant Soren), we will give a befitting reply after two months,” Sarma, the co-incharge for BJP in Jharkhand, added.

Champai Soren served as CM for four months

Soren served as chief minister of Jharkhand for four months in the absence of Hemant Soren, who had resigned on January 31 ahead of his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).



The 67-year-old leader, said to be close to JMM founder Shibu Soren, was asked to step down as CM after Hemant Soren was granted bail by the Jharkhand high court in June.

“I have never imagined that I would quit JMM, a party which is like a family to me... The turn of events of the past forced me to make this decision with much pain...I am pained to say that the party has deviated from its principle,” Soren had written on Wednesday.



Justifying his decision to join BJP, Champai Soren had alleged that tribal identity and existence is "at stake in the state’s Santhal Pargana region due to “rampant” infiltration from Bangladesh".