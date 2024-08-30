‘Influencer’ Rajat Dalal driving at 143 kmph hits biker, in viral video says ‘Gir gaya, koi baat nahi’

In a viral video, social media ‘influencer’ Rajat Dalal is seen driving at speed up to 143 kmph on a busy road. After allegedly hitting a biker, he callously remarks, “Wo gir gaya, koi baat nahi. Roz ka yahi kaam hai” (it’s okay that he fell, this is a daily thing). The video has gone viral on the social media, triggering widespread outrage and calls for strict action against Dalal.(X)

The video which HT cannot independently verify, has sparked outrage online and raised concerns about “overspeeding” and “hit and run” incidents.

The footage shows Dalal driving recklessly through a congested highway, reaching speeds of 143 kmph. When his vehicle struck the motorcyclist, a loud thud was heard. The woman beside him, who addressed him as “Sir,” said, “Sir, sir, sir, gir gaya woh, aise mat karo” (He has fallen down, please don’t do this). Dalal casually responded, "Wo gir gaya, koi baat nahi. Roz ka yahi kaam hai ma'am" (There's no big deal if he fell down. This is a daily thing, ma'am), following the collision.

At the end of the video, Dalal can be heard asking the woman beside him if she is “one of those good human beings.” The footage also captures the moment Dalal realises that someone in the rear seat was filming the entire incident.

According to The Indian Express report, Rajat Dalal is a fitness ‘influencer’ who was released on bail in June after being arrested for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting an 18-year-old student over an Instagram post.

Deputy Commissioner of Faridabad reacts

In response to the video, the Deputy Commissioner of Faridabad stated that the administration has taken “cognizance of this incident on its own and started action.”

The Deputy Commissioner of Faridabad addressed an X post, saying, “This video has come to the notice of the district administration and Faridabad police. Although no complaint has been made to the police in this matter, the police administration has taken cognizance of this incident on its own and started action. The investigation is ongoing. Strict action will be taken against the culprit.”

Meanwhile, a lawyer from Delhi, has filed a written complaint against Rajat Dalal with the Delhi traffic police.

Reacting to the viral video of Rajat Dalal, one X user said, “Strong action should be taken against this. Humanity has vanished from people like these.” Another X user commented, “This is a clear case of overspeeding and hit and run. What’s tragic is he had no remorse.”