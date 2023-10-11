Evening briefing: Tharoor on Modi's Israel statement, Sikkim lake warning system fails; and all the latest news

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor weighed in on the Israel-Hamas conflict, acknowledging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's solidarity with Israel but deeming his statement "incomplete." Tharoor noted that the larger issue was the dehumanizing occupation persisting in various places. He emphasized the plight of Gaza and the West Bank's residents, confined by physical barriers and adverse living conditions. Tharoor condemned the recent Hamas attack on Israel during a national holiday, characterizing it as a cruel terror operation. He also highlighted the ongoing settlement activities in occupied territories. Tharoor stressed the need for peace, echoing India's traditional stance of supporting secure borders for Israelis and Palestinians. He mentioned the Congress Working Committee's resolution backing Palestinian rights and an immediate ceasefire. Regarding the BJP's position, Tharoor noted that the situation was evolving, and reactions would adapt accordingly. Dig Deeper A Palestinian walks through the destruction due to Israeli strikes on Gaza. (AP)

An Advanced Warning System (AWS) deployed nearly a month before the Lhonak Lake disaster in northern Sikkim failed to issue any alerts when the lake burst, triggering a flash flood in the Teesta River, according to officials. Two AWS units were installed at Lhonak Lake and Shako Cho Lake in early September but did not function during the disaster on October 3, which claimed the lives of at least 92 people. The system was part of a pilot project developed by the National Disaster Management Authority, Sikkim's state disaster management authority, and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation. Despite the system's failure, the Sikkim government has sought assistance from ISRO to monitor glacial lakes in the region and analyze satellite data for early warnings. Dig Deeper

In the crucial World Cup showdown between Afghanistan and India, the Afghanistan captain, Hashmatullah Shahidi, opted to bat after winning the toss in Delhi on Wednesday. Shahidi expressed confidence in the pitch, deeming it favorable for batting and aiming to set a challenging target for India. On the flip side, India's captain, Rohit Sharma, wasn't disheartened by losing the toss, stressing his team's preference to chase due to the dew factor. India made a noteworthy change to their lineup, with Ravichandran Ashwin being excluded in favor of Shardul Thakur. The decision to omit Ashwin was expected due to the Delhi pitch's limited support for spinners. However, the selection of Shardul over Mohammed Shami, who had taken a memorable hat-trick against Afghanistan during the 2019 World Cup, surprised many, including cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar. Gavaskar expressed his astonishment, highlighting Shami's ability to sway matches with his remarkable bowling performances. Afghanistan maintained an unchanged playing XI from their previous match against Bangladesh, where they suffered a six-wicket loss in Dharamsala, showing their determination for a strong comeback against the home side in Delhi. Dig Deeper

Asha Parekh recently shared her thoughts on Bollywood, her journey in the industry, and responded to Kangana Ranaut's claim that genuine friendships are lacking in the film industry during an interview with News18. Asha disputed the statement, citing her enduring friendship with fellow actresses Waheeda Rahman and Helen as evidence to the contrary. When asked about Kangana's assertion, Asha remarked, "Have you seen how close me, Waheeda ji, and Helen ji are? We have a strong friendship." She further emphasized that forming friendships is a personal choice, suggesting that Kangana should be asked why she doesn't foster such bonds. In a previous interview, Kangana had expressed her belief that people in Bollywood lack the qualities necessary to be her friends, stating, "No one from Bollywood is worthy of being my friend." Dig Deeper

Dengue cases are surging across India in 2023 due to favorable conditions for Aedes mosquitoes driven by warmer temperatures and high humidity. This trend isn't confined to India; numerous countries are also witnessing a sharp rise in dengue cases. Nutrition is crucial during dengue recovery as it takes time to regain strength due to platelet loss and inflammation. Essential nutrients like iron are needed to maintain blood hemoglobin levels for platelet production. Fruits and vegetables rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber boost immunity and aid recovery. Senior Dietitian Riya Desai from Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, recommends seven fruits and vegetables beneficial for dengue recovery, including Kiwi, Papaya, Pomegranate, Spinach, Beetroot, Citrus fruits, and Pumpkin. Dig Deeper

