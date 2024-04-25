Evening briefing: Tibetan government-in-exile appeals world over release of Panchen Lama; YouTuber Manish joins BJP

The Tibetan government-in-exile on Thursday urged all democratic countries to press China to release the Panchen Lama, who was abducted in 1995, and demanded that Beijing should allow an independent fact-finding commission to have access to the spiritual leader. Penpa Tsering, the Sikyong or political leader of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) based in the Himachal Pradesh town, reiterated a long-standing call for the release of the Panchen Lama at a large gathering organised to mark the 35th birthday of the spiritual leader, considered by Tibetans to be second only to the Dalai Lama. Dig Deeper The Tibetan government-in-exile on Thursday urged all democratic countries to press China to release the Panchen Lama, who was abducted in 1995(AP)

Bihar YouTuber Manish Kashyap who was arrested last year for alleged 'fake videos' claiming attacks on Bihari migrants in Tamil Nadu on Thursday joined the BJP and said his mother asked him to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party. The Bihar YouTuber joined the party in the presence of the party's Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari. "Yesterday we came from Bihar to Delhi with Manoj Tiwari. It was because of them (Manoj Tiwari, BJP) that I could come out of jail. So I have joined the BJP. My mother is a fan of Narendra Modi. NSA was slapped on me but now I have not only been granted bail but all charges are cleared now. NSA is also withdrawn...my fight against those who defame Sanatan will continue," Manish Kashyap said. Dig Deeper

Despite the highly-intriguing stage the IPL 2024 finds itself in, it's the T20 World Cup that everyone has their eyes on. The ICC event which will make its debut in the USA and return to the West Indies for the first time in 2010 promises to be a grand cricketing extravaganza and provide Team India an opportunity to end their agonising wait. It's been 11 years since India last won an ICC trophy, let alone the World Cup. There were plenty of chances in between though – almost every year – but while India entered these tournaments as favourites almost every time, they failed to live up to the billing. Dig Deeper

The makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule announced on Wednesday that the first single from the film will be released on May 1. But little did they know that the 20-second clip they released of the song, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, would result in numerous memes, some of which aren’t flattering. In the short clip shared by the makers, a singer sings Pushpa, Pushpa, Pushpa Raj in a modulated voice, joined by a chorus halfway through. The first single will be released at 11.07 AM on May 1, but fans and movie buffs are in no mood to wait till then. Dig Deeper