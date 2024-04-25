'They can't face me alone, my sisters being used in conspiracy': Andhra CM Jagan Reddy slams Opposition

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the opposition parties of banding together against him on Thursday and alleged his sisters, Sharmila and Sunitha, were being used in this political manoeuvring. Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a poll rally.(ANI)

"They can't face me alone in politics, so they've teamed up," he said. "Unfortunately, my sisters are being used as part of their conspiracy."

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Sharmila joined Congress in January and has taken on party's state president role there. On the other hand, Y S Sunitha Reddy is the daughter of the late former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy, Jagan's uncle. Vivekananda Reddy was killed in March 2019, just before the previous assembly elections. YSR Congress Party MP from Kadapa, Y S Avinash Reddy, and his father, Y S Bhaskar Reddy, were named as accused by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sharmila is contesting from Kadapa Lok Sabha seat and is backed by Sunitha.

ALSO READ- Lok Sabha elections: Multimillionaires in fray in Andhra and Telangana

"Our younger sisters have become part of the opposition conspiracy. They are hanging around with those who unfairly defeated Chinnanna (Uncle Vivekananda) in the MLC election, and people should be aware of the opposition's conspiracy to gain political mileage," the Andhra Pradesh CM said.

Jagan filed his nomination from the Pulivendula assembly seat on Thursday.

Triangular fight in Andhra

Elections for the 175-member assembly and the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh will be held on May 13. The votes will be counted on June 4.

The contest is triangular between the YSR Congress Party, Congress and Telugu Desam Party-Bharatiya Janata Party-Janasena alliance.

'Congress will divide votes'

CM Jagan slammed Congress for ignoring YSR's legacy and failing to win votes. He criticised the party for Andhra's bifurcation and neglect of special category status. He warned against voting for Congress, saying it's like supporting Chandrababu.

ALSO READ- TDP chief declares family assets worth ₹931.83 cr in Andhra

"Who will benefit if our votes are divided? Chandrababu and the BJP," CM Jagan said.

ALSO READ- In letter to PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge seeks time to explain Cong's ‘Nyay Patra’

He urged the people to choose whether they want him as the successor of the legendary leader YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who bought development in Pulivendula, further elevated by the YSRCP government.