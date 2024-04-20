TDP chief declares family assets worth 931.83 cr in Andhra

The total value of the movable and immovable assets of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari stands at a ₹931.83 crore. N Chandrababu Naidu filed his nominations for upcoming assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

This was disclosed by Naidu in his election affidavit submitted to the Election Commission of India on Friday, while filing his nomination for the upcoming assembly elections from Kuppam constituency in Chittoor district.

The nomination papers were filed by Bhuvaneshwari on behalf of her husband in the Kuppam municipal office, after taking out a massive rally of TDP workers in the afternoon.

Friday was the second day of the nominations for the assembly and general elections in Andhra Pradesh. The nominations will close on April 26.

According to the affidavit submitted by Naidu, he has total movable assets worth ₹4,80,438, including cash of ₹11,560 on hand and deposits in various banks, besides an ambassador car of 1994 make worth ₹2.25 lakh.

However, the movable assets of his wife Bhuvaneshwari are worth more than ₹810.37 crore. These assets include 2,26,11,525 shares of Heritage Foods limited with each share priced at ₹337.85, with a total aggregate value of ₹763.93 crore, besides 3,435 grams of gold, 41.49 kgs of silver and precious stones and pearls worth ₹1.09 crore.

With regard to immovable assets, Naidu has declared that he has 95.23 cents of land at Kadapalli village of Shantipuram in Kuppam, where he is constructing a house whose market value is around ₹77.33 lakh; and a residential building measuring 14,950 sq ft area built in 1,225 square yards land at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad in partnership with his son Nara Lokesh. The total value of the land and house is ₹70.20 crore, half of which is owned by his son.

Besides, Naidu has an inherited residential property constructed in 0.97 acres of land at Naravaripalle village of Chandragiri mandal in Tirupati district and its value is ₹43.66 lakh. Thus, the total value of Naidu’s immovable properties is around ₹36.31 crore.

On the other hand, Bhuvaneshwari has five acres of land at Madinaguda in Hyderabad, whose value is around ₹55 crore and a commercial building at Sriperumbudur in Chennai worth ₹30.10 crore. Thus, the total value of her immovable properties is around ₹85.10 crore. On the liabilities front, Naidu has liabilities of about ₹3.48 crore and Bhuvaneshwari around ₹6.83 crore.

The former chief minister’s asset value in 2019 was declared as ₹20.44 crore and that of his wife was ₹648.13 crore.

With regard to criminal record, Naidu’s name was mentioned in as many as 24 FIRs related to various cases which are in various stages of investigation, the affidavit said.