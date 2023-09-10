Evening briefing: Trudeau speaks on Khalistani extremism, Rahul's jibe at Centre over 'Bharat'; all the latest news
A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday spoke on increasing activities by pro-Khalistan elements in his country. Referring to Khalistani extremism and 'foreign interference, Trudeau said,"Over the years, with PM Modi, we have had many conversations on both of those issues... Canada will always defend freedom of expression, freedom of conscience, and freedom of peaceful protest and it is extremely important to us.. at the same time we are always there to prevent violence and to push back against hatred". “I think on the issue of the community, it is important to remember that the actions of the few do not represent the entire community or Canada. The flip side of it, we also highlighted the importance of respecting the rule of law and we did talk about foreign interference”, Trudeau added. Dig Deeper
More news on Khalistan issue: Temple in Canada vandalised with anti-India, pro-Khalistan graffiti
No form of extremism acceptable in UK: Sunak on Khalistan issue
Amid the India versus Bharat debate, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a jibe at the BJP-led central government saying he “does not really have a problem with either of the names” since both are used in the Constitution. Addressing a press conference, Gandhi said, "It (the Constitution) starts with "India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States". So, I don't really see a problem there. Both words are perfectly acceptable." “…But I think maybe we irritated the government a little bit because we named our coalition ‘INDIA’. So that got more heated. Now they decided to change the name of the country...I mean, we could always give our coalition a second name as well. But, people act in strange ways,” the Congress leader added. Dig Deeper
More news on ‘India-Bharat’ name row: Rahul Gandhi reacts to India-Bharat name row: ‘Absurd, panic reaction'
On 'Bharat vs India' row, United Nations cites example of Turkiye
The Latest News
PM Modi meets Trudeau, discusses full range of India-Canada ties. Dig Deeper
Tejasvi Surya slams Rahul Gandhi over Cong leader's ‘nothing Hindu about what BJP does’ jibe. Dig Deeper
Cong MP Jairam Ramesh's ‘Jawan’ dare to Centre after ‘Gadar 2’ screened in new Parliament. Dig Deeper
India News
Railways working on device that can detect if driver is drowsy: Report. Dig Deeper
IMD predict prolonged spell of light rainfall in Delhi NCR, central India next few days. Dig Deeper
Russia's Lavrov thanks India for preventing attempts to ‘politicise’ G20, calls Summit a ‘milestone’. Dig Deeper
Global Matters
‘World larger than five’: Turkiye president supports India's permanent UNSC seat. Dig Deeper
Brazil's Presidency of G20 sets three key priorities. They are… Dig Deeper
Morocco earthquake damages historic mountain Tinmel mosque. Dig Deeper
Sports Goings
He made a comeback to the Indian team after a long injury layoff during the side's Asia Cup 2023 opener against Pakistan, but merely two games into the campaign, Shreyas Iyer is down with injury again. The star right-handed batter was ruled out of India's first Super 4 clash against Pakistan with a back spasm, captain Rohit Sharma confirmed during toss. Rohit also hinted that Iyer was fit going to the game today, saying that it was a “last-minute change” in the XI. KL Rahul, who is also making a return from a hamstring injury, was included in the XI in place of Iyer. Dig Deeper
Lifestyle and Health
Managing diabetes is an ongoing journey that affects not just the body but also the mind and spirit but while conventional treatments primarily revolve around medication and lifestyle adjustments, there is a growing recognition that holistic approaches can play a pivotal role in comprehensive diabetes care. Among these approaches, art therapy stands out as a powerful and transformative tool, offering individuals with diabetes a unique path to navigate the intricate web of emotions and challenges that accompany their condition. Dig Deeper
Entertainment Focus
Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Ulajh. She shared a long post about her experience of working on the film, the title of which was not shared in the post, along with a few pictures from the sets. She said the story of the film “coincidently intertwined with things happening” in her life. Sharing the behind-the-scene pictures, Janhvi wrote on Instagram, “It’s a wrap (heart emoji) still having dreams of the world we tried to create. Each film has been a lesson, and it’s story deeply and coincidently intertwined with things happening in my life. Dig Deeper