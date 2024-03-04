Evening bulletin March 4: BJP's ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ pitch; Amitabh Bachchan lauds Jaishankar

Good evening! Here are the top stories for you to read on March 4 evening. Union Ministers and BJP leaders Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and party national president JP Nadda added 'Modi Ka Parivar' on their social media bio supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ANI file)

BJP's ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ in 2019, now ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ counter to Opposition

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday launched a major online campaign – 'Modi Ka Parivar' – to counter RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's "parivarvaad" jibe at the Prime Minister, with several top leaders, including Amit Shah and JP Nadda, adding the suffix on their social media handles in solidarity with Narendra Modi. Union ministers Amit Shah, Anurag Thakur, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda added ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ suffix to their names on social media platform X (formally Twitter). Full Story

‘You should know the consequences’: SC to Udhayanidhi over Sanatana remark

In a major setback of Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Supreme Court on Monday rebuked the leader over his controversial “eradicate Sanatana Dharma” remark saying that he should have been careful with his statements as being a minister, he should be aware of the consequences of such statements. A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, who was hearing the plea, said, “You abuse your right under Article 19(1)(a) (of the Constitution). You abuse your right under Article 25. Now you are exercising your right under Article 32 (to file plea in the Supreme Court)? Do you not know the consequences of what you said? You are not a layman. You are a minister. You should know the consequences.” Full Story

NBC News host Kristen Welker blasted for saying Trump 'allegedly' tried to overturn 2020 election

NBC News host Kristen Welker is under fire for her latest comments on former president Donald Trump on Sunday, March 3. The Meet the Press host discussed on her show Trump’s claims that presidential immunity should protect him from being tried in the Department of Justice's (DOJ) case. Last year, Trump was charged by DOJ special counsel Jack Smith with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights in connection to the investigation, in connection to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Full Story

Will rain play spoilsport at India-Eng Dharamshala Test?

The fifth and final Test match of the ongoing series between India and England is all set to be staged in the picturesque setting of Dharamshala at the HPCA Stadium, with the conditions set to be completely contrasting to what the series has witnessed so far at the other four venues. Thousands of spectators will be travelling for the series final, with the stunning view from the stadium, which has the Dhauladhar mountains in the backdrop, making it a bucket-list venue for cricket fanatics. However, the weather forecast for the course of the five days in Dharamsala predicts multiple interruptions, which include chilly weather and sleet. Full Story

‘Well said Sir’: Amitabh Bachchan lauds Jaishankar

Responding sharply to a question on whether "India was being a bully in the region" (Indian sub-continent and the Indian Ocean region), at a book launch event in Delhi, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said 'big bullies' don't provide $4.5 billion in aid when neighbours are in distress. His response was not only a hit with the general public but also Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan reposted the comment on Twitter and praised S Jaishankar. “WAH!! Well said sir,” Amitabh said in his tweet on Monday afternoon. His tweet also got a bunch of replies with someone even asking him if he plans to join politics. Full Story