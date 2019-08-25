e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Aug 25, 2019

Everyone can find solutions to present-day problems from Lord Krishna’s life: PM Modi

PM Modi addresses the Nation on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ by saying everyone can find solutions to present-day problems from Shri Krishna’s life.

india Updated: Aug 25, 2019 15:05 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized on teachings of Lord Krishna on his recent ‘Mann Ki Baat’.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized on teachings of Lord Krishna on his recent ‘Mann Ki Baat’.(ANI photo)
         

Emphasizing on the life and teachings of Lord Krishna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that everyone can find solutions to present-day problems from the Supreme Being’s life.

In his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, PM Modi said, “Everyone can find solutions to present-day problems from Shri Krishna’s life. And the noble being that he was, although a millennia ago, yet it is as relevant as ever in providing solutions to problems as well as inspiration today.”

On the occasion of Janmashtami, the Prime Minister said that the festival comes along providing renewed inspiration and energy. “Can anyone even imagine the greatness of his personality, that even after thousands of years, the festival comes along with renewed novelty, a new inspiration, with fresh energy.”

Recalling the famous tale of friendship between Lord Krishna and Sudama, PM Modi said, “What qualities should the virtue of friendship possess? Who can forget the story of Sudama? And on the battlefield, despite possessing such greatness, accepting the role of a charioteer. One feels a sense of newness in whatever he does.”

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text.)

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 15:05 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    INX media caseChandrayaan 2Janmashtami 2019India vs West Indies Live ScoreJanmashtami 2019 Shubh MuhuratNirmala Sitharaman
    don't miss