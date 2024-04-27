EVMs destroyed during clash over‘lack’ of amenities
Tensions escalated in Indiganatta village between the villagers from Indiganatta and Mandara expressed grievances over whether to vote or not amid the lack of basic amenities in their villages
Electronic voting machines (EVMs) were destroyed at a polling station in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagara Loksabha constituency on Friday during a clash between two groups over voting in this Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission said.
According to election officials, tensions escalated in Indiganatta village, within the Male Mahadeshwara Gramme Panchayat limits, between Mandara and Indiganatta villagers over lack of basic amenities in their villages. While Mandara villagers turned up to vote, Indiganatta residents boycotted the polls, leading to heated exchanges and clashes.
Additional chief electoral officer (Karnataka), Venkatesh Kumar said: “As per a preliminary report, we have received information that there was a clash between two groups of villagers. They were not affiliated to any political party but (they complained of) lack of infrastructure development - roads - in the village.”
