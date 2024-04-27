EVMs destroyed during clash over‘lack’ of amenities

Electronic voting machines (EVMs) were destroyed at a polling station in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagara Loksabha constituency on Friday during a clash between two groups over voting in this Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission said. The EVMs were destroyed at a polling station in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagara Loksabha constituency (REUTERS)

According to election officials, tensions escalated in Indiganatta village, within the Male Mahadeshwara Gramme Panchayat limits, between Mandara and Indiganatta villagers over lack of basic amenities in their villages. While Mandara villagers turned up to vote, Indiganatta residents boycotted the polls, leading to heated exchanges and clashes.

Additional chief electoral officer (Karnataka), Venkatesh Kumar said: “As per a preliminary report, we have received information that there was a clash between two groups of villagers. They were not affiliated to any political party but (they complained of) lack of infrastructure development - roads - in the village.”