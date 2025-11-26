Ex-Shiv Sena MLA Nirmala Gavit critical after being hit by car during walk in Nashik | On cam

Former Shiv Sena MLA Nirmala Gavit was hit from behind by a four-wheeler during her routine walk with her grandson near her home in Maharashtra's Nashik, an incident which was caught on a CCTV camera. The former MLA is reportedly critical. The footage shows the former Igatpuri MLA walking along the roadside when a car approaches from behind and hits her without any warning. (X/Hate Detector)

The clip, reportedly from Monday evening, shows former Igatpuri MLA walking along the roadside when a car approaches from behind and hits her without any warning.

The impact of the hit flung her several feet ahead, leaving her critically injured and currently battling for her life in a private hospital’s ICU.

She sustained serious injuries in the crash. Her grandson, who was beside her, was unharmed, according to an indiatoday.in report.

More than 24 hours after the incident, the driver has yet to be found, the report stated.

Gavit's family on the crash

The delay has angered the family, especially Gavit’s daughter Nayana Gavit, who broke down while speaking to a news channel.

“What is Nashik Police doing? The city is known for strict enforcement, yet the driver is still missing,” she said while speaking to ABP Majha, urging officials to determine whether the crash was a genuine accident or a deliberate act.

Although police have identified the vehicle, the driver’s disappearance has intensified public pressure and fuelled speculation.

Doctors say Gavit remains in critical condition in the ICU, the report added.

Who is Nirmala Gavit?

Gavit, once a Congress leader and daughter of former Union minister Manikrao Hodlya Gavit, has been elected twice from the Igatpuri Assembly seat.

She quit the Congress in 2019 to join the Shiv Sena, and after the party split, she moved to the Eknath Shinde faction this May.