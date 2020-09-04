Ex-UP minister Prajapati gets bail in gang-rape case

india

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 16:26 IST

After spending 41 months in Lucknow jail for allegedly gang-raping a woman and attempting to rape her minor daughter, former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati was granted an interim two months’ bail by the Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court on Friday.

A Chitrakoot-based woman had alleged that Prajapati and his six aides had gang-raped her and attempted to outrage the modesty of her minor daughter when he was a minister in UP.

The court granted Prajapati, who was in jail since March 2017, bail on a personal bond of ₹ 5 lakh with two sureties of ₹2.5 lakh each.

The bench of justice Ved Prakash Vaish granted the bail considering the medical grounds presented by the defense counsel. The counsel stated that the former minister was suffering from various diseases, including urinary tract infection and diabetes.

The former minister had also undergone treatment at King George’s Medical University for multiple health issues while in judicial custody.

The bench asked Prajapati to not leave the country during the bail period and also sought proper assurance that he will not cause any hindrance in the prosecution process.

The bail order reads that the former minister should deposit his passport, if he had any, to the superintendent of jail and also share his contact number so that he could be approached whenever required.

It further reads that the bail period of two months will be considered from the time of his release. In the past, Prajapati’s bail plea was turned down multiple times by different courts. He had been in jail since he was arrested from Lucknow’s Alambagh area on March 15, 2017.

On February 18, 2017, the 40-year-old woman from Chitrakoot had lodged an FIR against Prajapati and his six aides for allegedly gang-raping her and making a bid to rape her 17-year-old daughter at his official residence allotted in Gautampalli, Lucknow, when he was the mining minister in the Samajwadi Party government in UP between 2015 and 2016.

The police had booked the former minister for rape and other serious charges, including sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.