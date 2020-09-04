e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Lucknow man sets himself on fire at home, triggers blast

Lucknow man sets himself on fire at home, triggers blast

Police said no other person was injured in the blast

lucknow Updated: Sep 04, 2020 14:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
         

A man (35) allegedly immolated himself inside his house, leading to the compressor of his refrigerator exploding at Rajni Khand locality under the jurisdiction of Ashiana police station in Lucknow, police said.

The incident took place early on Friday.

Police said no other person was injured in the blast. Locals said the incident had triggered panic in their neighbourhood. They said the blast also damaged the window panes of adjoining houses.

The blaze was contained after two fire tenders reached the spot, police added.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the man set himself ablaze in his kitchen by lighting cooking gas, but the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder there was found intact, said Beenu Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), cantonment, Lucknow.

The deceased has left behind a note, blaming his family for his death by suicide.

“The preliminary probe suggested multiple reasons behind his death by suicide. His wife had taken her life on July 27. The man, who was in the real estate business, was also going through an acute financial crisis,” the ACP said.

“His parents had disowned him in 2010 for marrying against their wishes. He had been staying separately since then,” the ACP added.

tags
top news
President Xi’s plan for Tibet fuels a pushback and a nudge to India
President Xi’s plan for Tibet fuels a pushback and a nudge to India
Security along LAC enhanced, situation delicate and serious, says army chief
Security along LAC enhanced, situation delicate and serious, says army chief
9 dead, several injured in explosion at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore
9 dead, several injured in explosion at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
Link between drug peddlers, Miranda and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother: NCB
Link between drug peddlers, Miranda and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother: NCB
SC issues notice to CBSE on plea seeking cancellation of compartment exam
SC issues notice to CBSE on plea seeking cancellation of compartment exam
Court overturns ban on Assamese TV serial accused of promoting ‘love jihad’
Court overturns ban on Assamese TV serial accused of promoting ‘love jihad’
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In