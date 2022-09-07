Exams, results major causes of anxiety among students: Survey

The first-of-its-kind nationwide mental health survey conducted by the government has found that 81% of school students surveyed find “studies, examination and results” as a major cause of anxiety, according to a report on the study released on Tuesday, which also showed that problems begin to feel worse as students progress to higher classes.

The survey was conducted by the Union education ministry’s Manodarpan cell, which aims to provide psychosocial support to students, teachers and families, along with NCERT. The survey covered 370,013 students from classes sixth to 12, who took an online questionnaire. The students were divided into two cohorts: middle stage (those in class 6 to 8), and secondary stage (students in classes 9 to 12).

“The most frequently cited reason for anxiety was studies (50%) followed by examinations and results (31%),” the survey findings stated, adding that students in the secondary stage recorded higher levels of anxiety in these parameters.

The survey also found that a higher percentage of girls reported feeling anxious about their studies, examination and results than boys.

In all parameters, anxieties due to various factors worsened as students moved from middle to secondary stage grades. The respondents began feeling less confident about their physical appearance, there was lower satisfaction with personal and school life, and fewer people available for them to share their feelings as they reached higher grades.

“The findings of the survey provide inputs for strengthening aspects contributing to the holistic education of children, thereby taking forward the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020,” the report stated.

Overall, the survey meant to capture what students felt about their personal circumstances, their place in their social environment and their academic performance.

Overall, only 39% students are always satisfied with their academic performance with the dissatisfaction being higher in those in the secondary stage. Lack of concentration was more evident in responses of students at secondary stage (32%) in comparison to middle stage (24%), the survey found.

It also highlighted that one in three respondents said they comply with peer pressure most of the time.

“Only a little more than half of the respondents expressed being satisfied with their body image. However, the responses at secondary stage indicate [a tendency to be] over critical about body image which is a typical developmental concern of the stage,” the report added.

A little more than a third (36%) of the students said they wanted to do well in studies for social value and seeking approval. “Students attributed doing well in academics for social approval suggests the need for social acceptance. Not receiving attention from teachers was bothersome sometimes, as reported by 37% of students,” the report stated.

The survey also covered the emotions experienced by students amid Covid-19 pandemic. A higher percentage of responses from the secondary stage (48%) indicate they experienced mood swings as compared to their younger peers (37%). “A nearly similar percentage of responses, 13% from middle stage and 15% from secondary stage, indicated experiencing extreme emotions such as emotional breakdown,” the report said.

The survey also covered third-gender students. “The third gender students also reported that most of them have low confidence regarding their physical appearance. They also reported non

availability of support to share and discuss about their feelings,” it said.

The report recommended preparing schools to address gaps in and nurture the mental and emotional well-being of students by creating enabling conditions of care, trust and inclusive practices. It suggested school curriculum integrate mental and emotional well-being at all stages of education.

Emotional literacy should be the focus and integrated in all aspects of schools’ functioning (formal and informal activities), curriculum, teaching-learning, interactions and evaluations, among others, it added.

The survey was conducted among students from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, state government Schools, private schools, and Sainik Schools, among others.

