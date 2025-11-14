Ex-BSF constable sentenced to imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor

A Delhi court has sentenced a former BSF head constable to five years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a five-year-old minor in 2016, saying the offence was "an aggravated form of predatory exploitation." "The gravity of the offence necessitates a stern judicial response to affirm society's commitment towards protecting its most vulnerable," the court said.(ANI)

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Gupta was hearing the arguments on sentencing against the accused, who had been earlier convicted for the penal offence of kidnapping and under Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

Special Public Prosecutor Sharwan Kumar Bishnoi said the convict did not deserve any leniency as the act of exploiting the innocence and helplessness of a minor reflected his “depraved mentality”.

In an order dated November 10, the court said, “The offence in the present case, wherein the minor child was enticed and taken away from a park, by the accused reflects an aggravated form of predatory exploitation and subjecting the victim to sexual assault.”

It said such reprehensible conduct warranted severe condemnation and commensurate penal consequences, to uphold the dignity of the victims and safeguard them from similar predatory behaviour.

"The gravity of the offence necessitates a stern judicial response to affirm society's commitment towards protecting its most vulnerable," the court said.

It then sentenced the convict to 10 years of imprisonment under Section 10 of the POCSO Act and five years of imprisonment for the offence of kidnapping.

The court said the sentences would run concurrently.

It also awarded ₹7.75 lakh as compensation to the victim "for trauma and mental injury" suffered by her.