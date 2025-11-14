Search
Fri, Nov 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ex-BSF constable sentenced to imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor

PTI |
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 10:33 pm IST

An ex-BSF constable was sentenced to five years of imprisonment by a Delhi court for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in 2016.

A Delhi court has sentenced a former BSF head constable to five years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a five-year-old minor in 2016, saying the offence was "an aggravated form of predatory exploitation."

"The gravity of the offence necessitates a stern judicial response to affirm society's commitment towards protecting its most vulnerable," the court said.(ANI)
"The gravity of the offence necessitates a stern judicial response to affirm society's commitment towards protecting its most vulnerable," the court said.(ANI)

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Gupta was hearing the arguments on sentencing against the accused, who had been earlier convicted for the penal offence of kidnapping and under Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

Special Public Prosecutor Sharwan Kumar Bishnoi said the convict did not deserve any leniency as the act of exploiting the innocence and helplessness of a minor reflected his “depraved mentality”.

In an order dated November 10, the court said, “The offence in the present case, wherein the minor child was enticed and taken away from a park, by the accused reflects an aggravated form of predatory exploitation and subjecting the victim to sexual assault.”

It said such reprehensible conduct warranted severe condemnation and commensurate penal consequences, to uphold the dignity of the victims and safeguard them from similar predatory behaviour.

"The gravity of the offence necessitates a stern judicial response to affirm society's commitment towards protecting its most vulnerable," the court said.

It then sentenced the convict to 10 years of imprisonment under Section 10 of the POCSO Act and five years of imprisonment for the offence of kidnapping.

The court said the sentences would run concurrently.

It also awarded 7.75 lakh as compensation to the victim "for trauma and mental injury" suffered by her.

Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Election Results Live, Bihar Election Key Candidates on Hindustan Times.
Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Election Results Live, Bihar Election Key Candidates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Ex-BSF constable sentenced to imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On