Except Hyderabad, no other city is prepared to promote AI: Revanth

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday announced that the state government will soon launch an artificial intelligence mission in order to leverage the power of AI in all fields. Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy with State Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu and other delegates at the inauguration of the AI Global Summit, at the HICC Convention Centre, in Hyderabad on Thursday. (ANI)

Reddy made the announcement during the inauguration of the two-day Telangana Global AI Summit at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre. He said the role of technology and innovation were significant factors in bringing a transformation in the society.

“We should not expect a change without technological development. AI is the best innovation in the world of technology today. There are some apprehensions and uncertainty when such technology is invented. A fear of losing jobs is also common. But we all should think about the future of India and accept the challenges to create a bright future for the next generation,” he said.

Stating that except Hyderabad, no other city is fully prepared to promote artificial intelligence, Revanth Reddy said his government was committed to promote the new technology in a big way. “Our government has already initiated a slew of measures for the use of artificial intelligence. We want to lay a strong foundation for our future in the field of artificial intelligence,” he said.

In this regard, the chief minister announced the launch of the Telangana AI Mission (TAIM) in partnership with NASSCOM (National Association of Software and Service Companies), which will assist the government in implementing the AI framework in the Telangana state. “Our government will move forward to develop innovations in AI in coordination with industry experts,” he said.

Delivering the keynote address, state information technology minister Duddila Sridhar Babu outlined Telangana’s ambitious vision of making Hyderabad an AI hub. “At the heart of Telangana’s AI strategy is the establishment of the AI City, a 200-acre hub near Hyderabad, dedicated to AI research, development, and application,” he said.

The minister said the AI City would place Telangana at the epicentre of global AI innovation, offering cutting-edge computing facilities, expansive data lakes, and robust connectivity. “This AI City will be the cradle of ground-breaking advancements, solidifying our status as a technological powerhouse. We also plan to launch an AI school in the city,” he declared.

Sridhar Babu further said the Telangana government had partnered with the World Trade Centre Shamshabad to provide 200,000 square feet of world-class office space for AI-driven companies, ensuring they can commence operations swiftly while the AI City takes shape.

“As part of creating AI-powered Telangana, the state government entered into 26 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with reputed players in the private ecosystem including academic institutions, big-tech companies, startups, and not-for-profit organizations. These MoUs were signed across various dimensions required to make Telangana an AI superpower in the country,” he added.

The minister said the AI framework will also include stringent regulations to prevent AI misuse, such as deep fakes and AI-driven misinformation, safeguarding democratic processes. “We will follow Japan’s example of balancing ethical AI,” he said.

On this occasion, the chief minister unveiled a roadmap for the development of AI in Telangana. He also released a book titled Poor Economics and held discussions with the industry leaders.

Over 2,000 delegates from different countries are taking part in the two-day conference with the main theme “Making AI work for everyone”, to share thoughts, vision, and ideas for the development of the AI sector, an official note said.