Excise department arrest 3, including 2 Kerala film directors with drugs

The excise department in Kerala on Sunday arrested three people, including two Malayalam film directors, for alleged possession of hybrid ganja, a senior official said. The directors — Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza — along with a third person named Shalih Mohamad were held following a raid conducted at an apartment in Kochi in the wee hours of Sunday (HT photo)

“The directors — Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza — along with a third person named Shalih Mohamad were held following a raid conducted at an apartment in Kochi in the wee hours of Sunday. A tip-off led to the raid which resulted in the seizure of 1.63 grams of hybrid ganja, a bong and a grinder from the apartment,” said deputy excise commissioner (Ernakulam) TM Maju.

Since the seizure amount was below commercial quantity, the three were released on station bail after being booked under sections 20 (B)(II)A and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, he added.

“The raid was part of the second phase of the ongoing enforcement drive named ‘Operation Clean Slate.’ Based on a secret tip-off, we went to the said apartment and found the accused in possession of the ganja. We have secured leads about the source of the drugs and we will find them soon,” Maju said.

The excise department, he pointed out, has also issued notice to cinematographer Sameer Thahir, owner of the Kochi apartment, where the drugs were found. The two directors reportedly come to the apartment for a discussion on a film project.

“We have asked him to appear for questioning. Giving space for the consumption of drugs is also an offence under the NDPS Act,” the officer said.

Khalid Rahman is the director of the newly-released Alappuzha Gymkhana, a sports comedy film, which is currently in theatres and getting rave reviews from critics.

The 34-year-old director has earned praise from critics for stylised action sequences and carving out a new path of bold filmmaking through his earlier films like Thallumala, Unda and Anuraga Karikkin Vellam. Ashraf Hamza has also drawn the spotlight in the Malayalam film industry for his films Thamaasha and Bheemante Vazhi, which were received well by audiences and critics alike.

Sibi Malayil, directors’ union head of Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), told local media that action would be taken against both directors for their alleged involvement in drugs cases.

“Earlier, we had taken action against a make-up man too after he was caught with drugs. We will not disciminate between small and big artists. We will discuss and take action,” Malayil said. FEFKA is the apex trade union body comprising different branches of artists of the Malayalam film industry.

The arrest of Rahman and Ashraf comes a week after actor Shine Tom Chacko was arrested in a drugs case by the Ernakulam Town police. He was questioned for hours in connection with his escape from a hotel in Kochi while a drug raid was underway.

Chacko was also accused of “misbehaviour” towards a female colleague after consuming drugs on a film set. The actress, Vincy Aloshious, has filed formal complaints with the internal committee of the film and the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce.