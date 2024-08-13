Excise policy case: SC extends businessman Abhishek Boinpally’s interim bail

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended businessman Abhishek Boinpally’s interim bail in the Delhi excise policy case for two months after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) agreed to it. Abhishek Boinpally has been on interim bail since March 6. (HT PHOTO)

A Justice MM Sundresh-led bench directed the matter to be heard in October after ED’s counsel Zoheb Hossain sought an adjournment for accommodating additional solicitor general (ASG) SV Raju who was unavailable on Tuesday. The bench observed that bail has been granted in the predicate offence. “We will extend it further.”

Hossain informed the court that Boinpally has been on interim bail since March 6 and that it can be extended. “If the regular bail is to be argued, let it be in the presence of ASG Raju. That is my instruction.”

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Boinpally, informed the court that the bail to former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will squarely apply in this case as the trial in the ED matter is yet to begin. Sibal added the charge against Boinpally is that he acted as a “conduit” in the transfer of money between the accused.

The court directed the listing of the matter in October. “Until further orders, order granting interim bail is extended.”

Boinpally, 36, cited medical ailments during his incarceration since October 9, 2022, as one of the grounds for bail. He was released on bail in the Central Bureau of Investigation case in November 2022. ED arrested him later. It attributed proceeds of the crime of ₹105.55 crore to Boinpally, who denied the charge saying it was based on uncorroborated statements of witnesses.