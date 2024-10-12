India cricketer to Jamnagar crown Prince: Ajay Jadeja’s journey in 5 points

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja was declared the heir to the erstwhile princely state of Jamnagar in Gujarat on Saturday.



“The festival of Dussehra is believed to mark the day the Pandavas emerged victorious from exile. Today, on Dussehra, I am equally happy, as I have found a resolution to one of my dilemmas thanks to Ajay Jadeja, who has accepted to be my heir,” Shatrusalyasinh Jadeja, the titutar Maharaja of Jamnagar, said in a statement.



Jadeja was known for his big-hitting knocks, particularly in the middle and death overs, not to forget his quickfire 45 off 25 balls in the quarter-final of 1996 Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru.

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja.(Arijit Sen/HT File Photo)

Here are five things to know about Ajay Jadeja:-



1. Ajay Jadeja was born on February 1, 1971 in Gujarat's Jamnagar. He made his first class debut in 1988/89 season and later made his Test debut against South Africa in 1992. He made his one-day international debut against Sri Lanka in the same year.



2. Jadeja played 196 one day internationals for India, scoring 5,359 runs that included six hundreds and 30 fifties. In Tests, he donned the India cap in 15 games and scored 576 runs.



3. Jadeja, who even led India in 13 ODIs, had his career cut short after he was suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2000 for five years following findings by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the match-fixing scandal.



The Delhi high court quashed Ajay Jadeja's ban in 2003 and he returned to professional cricket.



4. Besides cricket, Ajay Jadeja also acted in a few movies, including Khel in 2003 with Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty and Celina Jaitly. He also appeared in a film called Pal Pal Dil Ke Ssaat, in which he shared screen space with another ex-India teammate Vinod Kambli.



5. Ajay Jadeja was the Afghanistan cricket team's mentor during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India. The tournament saw the Afghans defeat England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.