Ex-cricketer Ambati Rayudu joins Jagan Mohan Reddy's party

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu on Thursday joined politics. He joined Andhra Pradesh's ruling party, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), in the presence of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada. Deputy CM Narayan Swamy and YSRCP MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy also attended the event . Ambati Rayudu with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

"Famous Indian cricketer Ambati Tirupati Rayudu joined the YSR Congress Party in the presence of Chief Minister Shri YS Jagan at the CM Camp office. Deputy CM Narayana Swamy and MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy participated in this program," the party wrote on X.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Rayudu retired from cricket in 2023 after the Indian Premier League. A native of Andhra Pradesh, he has represented the state in domestic cricket. He also played for Team India.

He announced his decision to join politics in June. The 37-year-old cricketer toured his native Guntur district after May, to understand the issues confronting the people at the grassroots level.

“I shall soon enter politics in Andhra Pradesh to serve the people. Before that, I have decided to visit different parts of the district to know the people’s pulse and understand their problems,” Rayudu had told local reporters.

"I shall come out with a concrete action plan on how to go about in politics and which platform I would choose,” he had added.

In April this year, Rayudu had praised the Andhra Pradesh chief minister.

“Great speech.. our chief minister @ysjagan garu.. everyone in the state has complete belief in you sir,” he had written on X.

Ambati Rayudu played 55 ODI matches and scrored 1694 runs at an average of 47.06.