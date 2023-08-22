Ex-Delhi govt official accused of raping minor sent to one-day judicial custody

Premoday Khaka, the now-suspended Delhi government official accused of raping his friend's minor daughter for several months, was sent to one-day judicial custody by a Delhi court. His wife was also sent to judicial custody.



“The two accused were arrested yesterday before sunset. The wife of the main accused has appeared in the court yesterday and was sent for judicial custody. Today the main accused, Premoday Khakha has also been sent to judicial custody after his appearance in the court... We are analysing the facts came up during investigation. Further investigation is underway,” DCP North Sagar Singh Kalsi, told ANI.



Khaka and his wife were arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday. The official allegedly raped the minor multiple times between November 2020 and January 2021. He was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on August 13. Delhi govt official arrested

The minor had told the police that after her father's death in 2020 due to Covid-19, the accused official, whom she addressed as ‘Mama’ or maternal uncle, brought her to his resident in North Delhi's Burari. Her mother had thought the girl would live with the official's two children and overcome the tragedy of losing her father at an early age.

The girl alleged she was raped by Khaka multiple times between November 2020 and January 2021. The girl alleged she got pregnant and informed the accused official's wife about it, who allegedly slapped her and gave abortion pills while threatening not to disclose it to anyone.

In April 2021, the girl returned to her mother's house saying she did not want to stay with Khaka's family but did not reveal about the sexual assault and abortion. In July-August this year, the girl suffered anxiety attacks and was tehn taken to a city hospital on August 7. During counselling, she made sexual assault allegations against Khaka and six random people.



After the horrific case came into light, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered the suspension of the official. “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-rule (1) of Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, Premoday Khakha, Assistant Director is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect”, the official Delhi government order stated.

