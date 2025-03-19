Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain booked for corruption in 571 crore CCTV project

PTI |
Mar 19, 2025 03:03 PM IST

A case was registered against senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain by the Delhi government's anti-corruption branch

The Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has registered a case against former PWD minister and senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain over alleged corruption in a 571-crore CCTV project, an official said on Wednesday.

Satyender Jain has been held in relation to alleged corruption over a CCTV project in Delhi(PTI)
Satyender Jain has been held in relation to alleged corruption over a CCTV project in Delhi(PTI)

Also Read: Delhi: President Murmu gives nod to probe against Satyendar Jain and Sisodia

The FIR was registered on Tuesday after obtaining prior sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act from the competent authority, said Joint Commissioner of Police (ACB) Madhur Verma.

Also Read: ‘Corrupt, fraud’: AAP's Satyendar Jain files defamation suit against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj

"Jain is accused of arbitrarily waiving liquidated damages worth 16 crore imposed on Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for delays in installing CCTV cameras across Delhi. The waiver was allegedly granted after receiving a 7 crore bribe," Verma said in a statement.

Multiple complaints have suggested that the project was executed in a shoddy manner, with several cameras found to be non-functional at the time of handover, he said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On