Ex-DyCM slams MLA’s call for separate North K’taka state

Former deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Govind Karjol criticised Kagwad MLA Raju Kage for demanding the secession of North Karnataka into a separate state, saying the legislator’s call reflected a poor grasp of the state’s history. Govind Karjol (ANI)

Karjol, an MP from Chitradurga, said Karnataka, earlier known as “Mysore State” was built through years of struggle and sacrifice.

“One of my family members was also jailed for struggling for the formation of Akhanda Karnataka. BJP will never support the demand of splitting the state,” he said. He argued that concerns about uneven development must be raised with the government rather than used as grounds to divide Karnataka.

“If someone feels that their region is neglected, they have to fight with the government to sort it out,” he added, stressing that “nobody should speak of splitting the state.”

Karjol’s remarks came after Kage wrote to chief minister Siddaramaiah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the creation of a new state comprising 15 districts in the northern part of Karnataka. In his letter, Kage said the region had suffered “stepmotherly treatment” since unification, which he believes has hindered development.

“North Karnataka is rich with resources and has contributed immensely to the conservation of Kannada and to the unification of Karnataka,” he wrote.

He argued that “the demand for a separate state is for the sake of comprehensive development.”

Kage also declared support for a signature campaign launched by the Uttara Karnataka Horata Samiti, which claims to have collected signatures from 10 million people.

“I have my full support to the signature campaign launched by the Uttara Karnataka Horata Samiti. Already signatures of 10 million people have been collected along with their opinions,” he said.

According to him, the group has submitted memoranda to the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Governor, seeking their involvement.

His letter has revived a decades old debate, with regional organisations such as the Uttara Karnataka Horata Samiti and Uttara Karnataka Vikas Vedike warning that they will hoist the flag of a separate North Karnataka at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha if their concerns are ignored during the upcoming winter session in Belagavi.

Kage has previously accused the government of failing to respond to the region’s needs. He had said the legislative session had become a “two week excursion” and criticised the administration for not communicating decisions to the public. He said flood affected farmers are still waiting for compensation and announced that he would forgo government allowances in protest.

“Legislators hoped for grants and new work approvals but only ended up making requests with no outcome,” he wrote earlier.

The idea of a breakaway state has surfaced intermittently in Karnataka politics. The late minister Umesh Katti had also backed the idea, arguing that the state’s size justified a division. Kage, who has won nine Assembly elections, voiced a similar view.

“For the development of that region, it should be a separate state. I will continue to be in the BJP. Even if it is a separate state, we are Kannadigas,” he said.

Kage also compared Karnataka to other large states. “Uttar Pradesh has a population of 21 crore and should be made into four states. Maharashtra has a population of 11 crore and should be made into three states. Similarly, Karnataka has a population of 6.5 crore. Against this backdrop, it should be divided into two states,” he said.