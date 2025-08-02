A special court in Bengaluru on Friday convicted suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna in a rape case filed by a 48-year-old woman who had worked as domestic help at his family’s farmhouse in Hassan. The quantum of punishment is expected to be announced on Saturday. Ex-MP Revanna convicted of rape

The woman, in her complaint filed in April 28, 2024, accused Revanna of repeatedly sexually assaulting her between 2021 and 2024, beginning during the COVID-19 lockdown. She alleged that Revanna recorded videos of the assaults and used them to threaten her into silence. She came forward after several explicit videos allegedly involving Revanna appeared online earlier this year.

This case, the first of four criminal cases registered against him, is also the first to result in a conviction. The court’s verdict came after a seven-month-long trial, which began in December 2024.

Ashok Nayak the special prosecutor confirmed the sentencing and said: “The court has pronounced Prajwal Revanna guilty in the rape case. The verdict has been delivered, and the quantum of punishment will be announced on Saturday.” He added, “At this stage, I want to convey one thing: we are happy that justice has been served to the victim. I also want to congratulate the Special Investigation Team (SIT). This conviction is a significant lesson.”

According to Additional Public Prosecutor H.K. Jagadish, the court found Revanna guilty under all the sections mentioned in the charge sheet. “The court considered 118 witnesses named in the charge sheet. In addition, 180 documents were submitted, and 28 witnesses were examined during the trial. After reviewing all the evidence, the court found Prajwal Revanna guilty,” said Jagadish.

Jagadish said that the survivor’s testimony and digital evidence were key to the conviction. “Her testimony was considered an important piece of evidence. The court also gave due weight to the digital evidence presented against Prajwal Revanna,” he said.

He also pointed out that Revanna had attempted to delay the legal process by approaching the High Court twice, first to claim he hadn’t received copies of the videos, and later citing the lack of legal representation. Both times, the High Court upheld the trial court’s orders.

The First Information Report (FIR) in the case was registered at the Cyber Crime Station in Bengaluru under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. These included Section 376(2)(k) (position dominance) for rape by a person in a position of control, Section 376(2)(n) (repeated rape) for committing rape on the same woman multiple times, Section 354A (sexual harassment) for unwelcome physical advances, Section 354B (disrobing assault) for assault with intent to disrobe, Section 354C (voyeurism offence) for capturing private acts without consent, Section 506 (criminal intimidation) for threatening the survivor to ensure her silence, and Section 201 (evidence destruction) for attempting to erase or conceal evidence. Additionally, Section 66E (privacy breach) of the Information Technology Act was invoked for non-consensual recording and circulation of intimate content, constituting a violation of the survivor’s privacy.

The SIT filed a chargesheet in August 2024 with over 1,600 pages and 123 pieces of evidence. A senior SIT official said, “During the investigation, the survivor submitted a saree as physical evidence, which forensic analysis confirmed had traces of sperm. That report, along with other digital and forensic findings, became central to the trial.”

The court examined witnesses, including the complainant, her family, and forensic experts. The SIT also submitted call records, CCTV footage, and forensic lab reports validating the video evidence.

The court also rejected the defence’s argument that the SIT lacked the authority to file the chargesheet, stating that procedural concerns did not undermine the strength of the evidence.

Revanna had been denied bail by both the Karnataka High Court and the Supreme Court. He was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport on May 31 after returning from Germany, where he had gone shortly after the Lok Sabha elections amid public outrage over the leaked videos.

The court noted that the defence had sought repeated adjournments for cross-examinations and dismissed claims of political vendetta and video tampering. The court held that the survivor’s statement was corroborated by medical, digital, and forensic evidence.

This conviction is limited to one case. A second rape trial, involving a former Zilla Panchayat member, is underway, while investigations continue in two additional complaints from other women who accused Revanna of sexual assault and filming them without consent.

Under IPC Sections 376(2)(k) and 376(2)(n), Revanna faces a minimum sentence of 10 years, which could extend to life imprisonment. Additional charges could result in further prison terms ranging from six months to seven years.

The court will resume proceedings on Saturday to determine Revanna’s sentence.