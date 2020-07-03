‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh

india

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 20:43 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an unannounced visit to a forward post in Ladakh this morning days after a violent border clash with China, told troops that the age of expansionism is over and underlined that the country’s enemies have seen the “fire and fury” of its armed forces.

In an address to troops, Modi paid tributes to those 20 Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley clashes, and said tales of the bravery and valour of the armed forces are echoing in every part of the country. An unspecified number of Chinese soldiers also died in the clash.

“Bharat Mata’s enemies have seen your fire and fury,” Modi said in an apparent reference to the military clashes between the Indian and Chinese troops. He stressed that bravery is a prerequisite for peace and that the weak can never accomplish it.

The PM’s visit to Ladakh is seen as a strong message against China’s aggressive posturing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the region.

“We are the same people who pray to the flute-playing Lord Krishna, but we are also those who idolise and pray to the same Lord Krishna who carries the ‘Sudarshana Chakra’,” he said amid chants of ‘Vande Mataram’.

Without naming China, the PM said history is proof that “expansionists” have either lost or perished.

“The era of expansionism has ended. This is the age of development. If someone becomes stubborn for expansionism, then it creates danger for world peace. History is witness that such forces have either been eliminated or forced to turn back.The entire world has made up its mind against expansionism,” he said.

The PM arrived in Ladakh accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and Army Chief Gen MM Naravane in the morning.

Later, he interacted with personnel from the Army, Indian Air Force and the ITBP in Nimu. Located at 11,000 feet, Nimu is among the toughest terrains, on the banks of river Indus and surrounded by the Zanskar range.

In the afternoon, Modi visited a military hospital in Leh where he interacted with soldiers, who were injured in the Galwan Valley clashes and are undergoing treatment.

“Whether during the world wars or peace, the world has seen the victory of our brave soldiers and their efforts towards peace,” Modi said in his address.

Several steps have been taken for the wellbeing of India’s armed forces and to further strengthen India’s security preparedness, said the PM.

From ensuring availability of modern weaponry, increased border infrastructure, border area development and expanding the roads network, several steps have been taken for the well-being of India’s armed forces and to further strengthen India’s security preparedness, said the PM.

Modi also underscored how virtues of peace, friendship and courage have been a part of India’s culture since time immemorial. He recalled that India has always given a befitting reply to anyone who has tried to disturb the prevailing atmosphere of peace and progress.

(With agency inputs)