e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh

‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh

The PM’s visit to Ladakh is seen as a strong message against China’s aggressive posturing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the region.

india Updated: Jul 03, 2020 20:43 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the troops during his visit to the forward post at Nimu in Ladakh on July 3.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the troops during his visit to the forward post at Nimu in Ladakh on July 3.(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an unannounced visit to a forward post in Ladakh this morning days after a violent border clash with China, told troops that the age of expansionism is over and underlined that the country’s enemies have seen the “fire and fury” of its armed forces.

In an address to troops, Modi paid tributes to those 20 Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley clashes, and said tales of the bravery and valour of the armed forces are echoing in every part of the country. An unspecified number of Chinese soldiers also died in the clash.

“Bharat Mata’s enemies have seen your fire and fury,” Modi said in an apparent reference to the military clashes between the Indian and Chinese troops. He stressed that bravery is a prerequisite for peace and that the weak can never accomplish it.

The PM’s visit to Ladakh is seen as a strong message against China’s aggressive posturing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the region.

“We are the same people who pray to the flute-playing Lord Krishna, but we are also those who idolise and pray to the same Lord Krishna who carries the ‘Sudarshana Chakra’,” he said amid chants of ‘Vande Mataram’.

Without naming China, the PM said history is proof that “expansionists” have either lost or perished.

“The era of expansionism has ended. This is the age of development. If someone becomes stubborn for expansionism, then it creates danger for world peace. History is witness that such forces have either been eliminated or forced to turn back.The entire world has made up its mind against expansionism,” he said.

The PM arrived in Ladakh accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and Army Chief Gen MM Naravane in the morning.

Later, he interacted with personnel from the Army, Indian Air Force and the ITBP in Nimu. Located at 11,000 feet, Nimu is among the toughest terrains, on the banks of river Indus and surrounded by the Zanskar range.

In the afternoon, Modi visited a military hospital in Leh where he interacted with soldiers, who were injured in the Galwan Valley clashes and are undergoing treatment.

“Whether during the world wars or peace, the world has seen the victory of our brave soldiers and their efforts towards peace,” Modi said in his address.

Several steps have been taken for the wellbeing of India’s armed forces and to further strengthen India’s security preparedness, said the PM.

From ensuring availability of modern weaponry, increased border infrastructure, border area development and expanding the roads network, several steps have been taken for the well-being of India’s armed forces and to further strengthen India’s security preparedness, said the PM.

Modi also underscored how virtues of peace, friendship and courage have been a part of India’s culture since time immemorial. He recalled that India has always given a befitting reply to anyone who has tried to disturb the prevailing atmosphere of peace and progress.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
With 6,330 Covid cases, Maharashtra’s grim record run continues
With 6,330 Covid cases, Maharashtra’s grim record run continues
PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, says they make 130 cr Indians proud
PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, says they make 130 cr Indians proud
Tremors jolt Delhi-NCR: 10 things about recent earthquakes in the region
Tremors jolt Delhi-NCR: 10 things about recent earthquakes in the region
‘PM did not name China as the aggressor, why?’: Chidambaram
‘PM did not name China as the aggressor, why?’: Chidambaram
Coming soon, women cops on bikes across Kerala on Covid-19 duty
Coming soon, women cops on bikes across Kerala on Covid-19 duty
Sri Lanka police calls off 2011 World Cup final fixing probe
Sri Lanka police calls off 2011 World Cup final fixing probe
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In