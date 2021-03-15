IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Expect govts in Gulf to help in facilitating early return of Indians: Jaishankar
The minister said ambassadors and senior officials have been in regular touch with most community organisations and get their feedback on both the health situation and economic recovery.
The minister said ambassadors and senior officials have been in regular touch with most community organisations and get their feedback on both the health situation and economic recovery.
india news

Expect govts in Gulf to help in facilitating early return of Indians: Jaishankar

Jaishankar said the support extended from India for the stay and travel of Indian citizens was warmly acknowledged by the community and the governments alike.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 02:26 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said India is fully cognizant of the employment concerns of people working abroad and expects governments in the Gulf to be helpful in facilitating the early return of those compelled to return home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement in the Lok Sabha on 'Recent Developments Pertaining to the Welfare Abroad of Indians, NRIs and PIOs', the minister said the focus of the government's efforts in the last few months has now shifted to Indians going back to their usual places of work, study and domicile. To that end, air transport bubble arrangements have been concluded with 27 countries so far.

"The Government is fully cognizant of the employment concerns that our people abroad have in the context of the Covid pandemic. Especially in the Gulf, there has been tremendous economic and social disruption that has impacted them. We have softened it somewhat but real challenges are there to be addressed. Let me assure the House that we take this as a priority," he said. The government has led the way for an economic recovery at home, and similar untiring efforts are being made to help renew livelihoods of Indians abroad, the minister said.

"The air travel arrangements are a necessary enabling measure. But beyond that, we have been active in urging our partner governments to look sympathetically at the employment of our citizens as they chart their own recovery pathway. The Gulf has been the focal point of our endeavours, though this is a global effort on our part," Jaishankar said.

In recent months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has engaged the leaders of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Oman, while Jaishankar has travelled to UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman to discuss the governments there the welfare of people there. "I have recently hosted the UAE Foreign Minister in India and expect to do so with that of Kuwait very soon," the minister said.

"From our recent interactions, we have reason to expect that partner governments in the Gulf would be helpful in facilitating the early return of many who were compelled to go back because of the pandemic," Jaishankar added.

He said the support extended from India for the stay and travel of Indian citizens was warmly acknowledged by the community and the governments alike. The provision of medical supplies and food items from India as an exceptional gesture to the Gulf during this period clearly had powerful resonance. So did the arrival of health professionals and medical staff, especially the dedicated medical team India sent to Kuwait.

The minister said ambassadors and senior officials have been in regular touch with most community organisations and get their feedback on both the health situation and economic recovery. "We are aware that there are problems of compensation, re-employment and re-skilling that need solutions. And these are today the core of our agenda with our partner governments."

The welfare of students studying abroad has also been of particular concern and embassies across the world have been given instructions to reach out to them, monitor their situation and assist their return, where required, Jaishankar stressed.

As with workers and professionals, the focus has now shifted to their going back to universities. Some countries have been more open in this regard than others, obviously reflecting their particular COVID challenge. This, therefore, remains a high priority and our endeavour will be to encourage an early return to normalcy, he added.

Under air transport bubbles, which are temporary reciprocal arrangements for commercial passenger services until the resumption of regular international flights, the Air India group alone has operated more than 9,500 flights, taking 10.9 lakh passengers abroad so far. The largest numbers have gone to the Gulf.

"During the pandemic, our Prime Minister had declared that the Government would take care of both lives and livelihood. This guidance has been the basis for the activities of our diplomacy abroad," Jaishankar said.

With regard to seafarers, he said the government has been working with shipping companies to ensure their well-being and where required, return to India. The challenges presented by crew change procedures were daunting but the flexibility shown by various stakeholders allowed us to overcome them.

"Members would also recall the predicament of two crews who were in particular difficulty outside Chinese ports. Their situation was also eventually resolved through great perseverance. We continue to interact with many governments to devise more friendly SOPs for crew change requirements," Jaishankar noted.

He said serious problems were faced by fishermen who were working out of Iran. Some Gulf nations also witnessed this, perhaps to a lesser degree. The repatriation phase is over and the re-employment one has just started, Jaishankar added.

"I wish to assure this august House that in the days ahead, as our quest for normalcy progresses, as the global market place and work place resume activities, as centres of study reopen the doors, we will be there - to encourage, facilitate, secure and support," Jaishankar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Wednesday’s meeting will be the first such discussion between the PM and the CMs since India launched the world’s largest immunisation drive against the infectious disease on January 16.(PTI Photo)
Wednesday’s meeting will be the first such discussion between the PM and the CMs since India launched the world’s largest immunisation drive against the infectious disease on January 16.(PTI Photo)
india news

Modi to meet all CMs again amid rise in Covid infections

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:47 AM IST
  • Modi is also expected to reiterate that the states must ensure strict adherence of health protocols, including social distancing and wearing of masks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Congress leader denied ticket to go it alone

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Mahila Congress president Lathika Subhash on Monday said she will contest in the upcoming assembly polls as an independent candidate, a day after she tonsured her head in protest against the denial of a ticket, even as dissent over candidate lists brewed among major parties in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Top court seeks EC, Centre opinions on repoll possibility if NOTA wins

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:00 AM IST
New Delhi The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking fresh elections if maximum votes were polled in favour of NOTA (None Of The Above) in a particular constituency
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Suvendu urges EC to reject Mamata’s papers, cites cases in Assam

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Kolkata Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is fighting chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, on Monday sought rejection of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief’s nomination and alleged that she had not declared pending criminal cases against her
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Key leaders in TN file nomination papers

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Chennai: Key leaders across various political parties -- chief minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazgham (AIADMK) co-ordrinator Edappadi Palaniswami, Dravida Munnetra Kazgham president M K Stalin and actor-politician Kamal Haasan -- filed their nominations on Monday from their constituencies and hit the ground to campaign for the April 6 polls
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Shah, Nadda step up attack against Congress in Assam

By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:57 PM IST
SILCHAR/Guwahati: Union home minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Monday hit out at the Congress for allying with the Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front ahead of the three-phase assembly elections in Assam, as they promised to ensure the preservation of the state’s indigenous culture if the party retains power
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Shah reaches out to tribals, takes swipe at CM over ‘conspiracy’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fully implement the Forest Rights Act in the tribal belts of West Bengal, buy all forest products at maximum support price, provide employment to all and spend thousands of crores of rupees on tribespeople if it wins the assembly election, Union home minister Amit Shah said in Bankura district on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

33% dip in India’s weapon imports: Sipri

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:56 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s arms imports fell 33% between 2011-15 and 2016-20, said a report released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) on Monday, at a time the country has taken a raft of measures to cut dependence on imported military hardware
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Experts warn against Covid relaxations at Mahakumbh

By Neeraj Santoshi and Sandeep Rawat
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:56 PM IST
Haridwar/Dehradun With the Uttarakhand government removing all Covid-19 restrictions for people attending the Mahakumbh in Haridwar, experts on Monday warned that the religious event could spark an alarming spike in the infections that already shown signs of a fresh wave in the country over the last few weeks
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Indian laborer carries a rice bag after they were unloaded from trains to store at a Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouse during lockdown.(AP)
An Indian laborer carries a rice bag after they were unloaded from trains to store at a Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouse during lockdown.(AP)
india news

Warehouses in Odisha running out of space as FCI slows down lifting rice

By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:33 PM IST
  • In a petition to Union Minister Food and Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal, BJD MPs said the FCI needs to evacuate 30 lakh tonnes of rice from the state's warehouses, but till March 13 it has evacuated only 6.65 lakh tonnes of rice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu conducts proceedings in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi(RSTV/PTI Photo)
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu conducts proceedings in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi(RSTV/PTI Photo)
india news

Six new bills introduced as parliament gets back to business

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:15 AM IST
The bill was opposed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who said it violated the constitutional principle of separation of powers and resulted in a disproportionate dependence on a single authority for the protection of children.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file picture from 2018, James Christian Michel (C) the alleged middleman in the multi-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal, being produced at a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court, in Patiala House Court, in New Delhi. (HT Photo)
In this file picture from 2018, James Christian Michel (C) the alleged middleman in the multi-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal, being produced at a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court, in Patiala House Court, in New Delhi. (HT Photo)
india news

UK minister on India visit may raise Michel detention

By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:37 AM IST
Ahmad, who is seen as the lead UK minister for Michel’s case, is expected to raise the matter during his meetings with interlocutors in New Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All India Nationalised Bank Officers' Federation (AINBOF) organised demonstrations across the country.(Mint)
All India Nationalised Bank Officers' Federation (AINBOF) organised demonstrations across the country.(Mint)
india news

Two-day nationwide bank strike: Here's how day 1 panned out

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:24 PM IST
The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, had called for a nationwide strike on March 15 and 16 to protest against the central government's proposed privatisation and disinvestment plan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Will discuss racism issue with UK when required: Jaishankar

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:22 PM IST
New Delhi India will take up incidents of racism in the UK with the country’s government when required, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Monday against the backdrop of strains caused by a debate on the farmers’ protest in the British parliament
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Will discuss racism issue with UK when required: Jaishankar

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:21 PM IST
India has been working with countries around the world, especially in West Asia, to facilitate the return of citizens working or studying there and more than a million people have travelled abroad on Air India flights, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP