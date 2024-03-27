Experts raise concerns after DGCA defers implementation of new pilot rest norms

New Delhi: Civil aviation experts have raised concerns over the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) decision to defer its order to implement the new duty time limitations for airline pilots which include longer mandatory rest periods from June 1 and was at par with international safety standards. DGCA in January this year introduced changes to the flight duty time limitations (FDTL), including more rest for pilots, redefining night duty and mandating airlines to file regular fatigue reports (Representative Photo)

On Tuesday, the DCGA rolled out a copy of the revised Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) dated March 26. The copy which has been seen by the HT states, “The operators engaged in scheduled air transport operations may continue to operate in compliance with CAR Section 7 Series J Part III Issue III dated 24th April 2019 till approval of their respective scheme in compliance with this CAR.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

DGCA in January this year introduced changes to the flight duty time limitations (FDTL), including more rest for pilots, redefining night duty and mandating airlines to file regular fatigue reports.

An official close to the development said that the decision was a result of pressure from a few major airlines. “The airlines’ lobbying seems to have won the battle as of now since we do not know if the proposed FDTL would ever kick start.”

Also Read: ‘Much awaited reform’: DGCA revises flight duty time limitations for safer skies

The DGCA is yet to give a timeline for the said changes to FDTL. It is expected that it may come up with a deadline to implement the new rules after the upcoming general elections. There has been no comment from the DCGA on the matter.

To prioritise safe skies, the DGCA on January 8 specified that these FDTL rules would come into effect by June 1 which was welcomed by the industry experts but were divided on the deadline given to the airlines to implement the new norms.

While a few experts pointed out that they would require airlines to hire at least 20% more pilots and train them so that none of their flight operations is affected, a few others said that the airline was given ample time to have an adequate number of pilots, said officials.

An airline veteran requesting anonymity said, “It is astounding that the aviation regulator would dilute his own CAR by these amendments, keeping it in abeyance. To hang on to an excuse of approval of a scheme is unheard of in the aviation world.”

“The regulator takes months to draft a CAR or amend any change in it. However, this time it looks as if they made this decision in haste and under pressure,” he added.

Industry experts have said that the move by the DGCA was disappointing as the crew across the airlines were looking forward to a better working culture with the implementation of the revised rules.

However, a few people close to the development argued that the new rules would have led to flight disruptions if they were implemented by June 1.

Also Read: To beat pilot fatigue, DGCA raises weekly rest from 36 to 48 hrs

Commenting on the matter, aviation safety expert Captain Mohan Ranganathan said that flight disruptions cannot be an excuse for diluting safety. “The deferment is definitely a complicity of DGCA to facilitate the operators. Safety is definitely going to be affected and, it is about time that the regulator is held culpable in the event of a fatal accident,” he said.

Aviation expert Captain Shakti Lumba said that the DGCA is giving precedence to operator commercial interest over flight safety and public safety.

Sky One chairman Jaideep Mirchandani said, “While the postponement of the new FDTL rules by the DGCA may provide some respite for airlines, it also underscores the need for a comprehensive and proactive approach to addressing pilot fatigue.”

“The Federation of Indian Airlines (of which Air India and IndiGo are members) will need to hire and train new pilots and has already underlined the need to augment the existing pilot workforce by 25% to allow longer rest periods. We must continue to prioritize fatigue management and ensure that regulatory adjustments align with the highest standards of safety and well-being for all stakeholders,” he added.

Once implemented, the revised norms would extend the minimum weekly rest period from 36 hours to 48 hours from 36 hours and revise the definition of night duty from 0000-0500 to 0000-0600.