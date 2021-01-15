Experts slam ‘irresponsible’ remarks on Covid vaccines
Nearly 50 eminent scientists and doctors in India on Thursday collectively assured in a written statement that the two vaccines against coronavirus (Covid-19) that were approved by the national drugs controller were safe, dispelling concerns raised by a section of the population in the past few days.
Issuing a statement in this regard, the group slammed the “irresponsible statements by vested interests” for “defaming Indian scientific community”.
“We are a group of doctors, scientists, and medical professionals, who are devoted to promotion of scientific research in India. Due to our untiring efforts, India has emerged a global leader in supply of vaccines to the world. Vaccine is exported from India to over 188 countries,” the statement read.
“We are, however, shocked to notice the irresponsible statements by vested interests in print, electronic and social media, who are defaming Indian scientific community and casting aspersions upon its integrity by making politicized statements doubting the recent research in the field of Covid-19 vaccines. Such reprehensible utterances are causing huge credibility crisis for the Indian scientific community who have devoted their lifetimes to make India a name to reckon with in export of vaccines all over the world,” it added.
The signatories included former directors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, TD Dogra and MC Misra among others.
“We urge upon our fellow countrymen to reject the manipulations of vested interests aimed at politicization and defamation of our nation’s scientists, doctors and scientific community for their narrow vested interests,” it said.
