Experts slam ‘irresponsible’ remarks on Covid vaccines

Issuing a statement in this regard, the group slammed the “irresponsible statements by vested interests” for “defaming Indian scientific community”.
By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:35 AM IST

Nearly 50 eminent scientists and doctors in India on Thursday collectively assured in a written statement that the two vaccines against coronavirus (Covid-19) that were approved by the national drugs controller were safe, dispelling concerns raised by a section of the population in the past few days.

“We are a group of doctors, scientists, and medical professionals, who are devoted to promotion of scientific research in India. Due to our untiring efforts, India has emerged a global leader in supply of vaccines to the world. Vaccine is exported from India to over 188 countries,” the statement read.

“We are, however, shocked to notice the irresponsible statements by vested interests in print, electronic and social media, who are defaming Indian scientific community and casting aspersions upon its integrity by making politicized statements doubting the recent research in the field of Covid-19 vaccines. Such reprehensible utterances are causing huge credibility crisis for the Indian scientific community who have devoted their lifetimes to make India a name to reckon with in export of vaccines all over the world,” it added.

The signatories included former directors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, TD Dogra and MC Misra among others.

“We urge upon our fellow countrymen to reject the manipulations of vested interests aimed at politicization and defamation of our nation’s scientists, doctors and scientific community for their narrow vested interests,” it said.

A pigeon lying dead in a residential complex in Thane. (Sourced)
india news

Over 100 dead birds found in Thane amid bird flu outbreak

By Ankita G Menon
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:59 PM IST
Residential societies have issued advisories to residents to stay away from and to immediately alert the civic body about dead birds
Eknath Khadse. (HT file)
india news

NCP leader Khadse joins ED’s probe in Pune land deal case

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:52 PM IST
The ED’s probe is based on an FIR filed by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau in April 2017 against Khadse, who quit the BJP to join NCP last year, his wife, and son-in-law
Taking a veiled dig at the Centre for not repealing the three farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in this New Year’s message on Friday his heart was with the farmers(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
india news

'Congress will not relent till farm laws are repealed', says Rahul Gandhi

Written by Prashasti Singh
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:02 PM IST
Leading a protest outside Delhi's Raj Niwas, Gandhi said the Congress will fight for the rights of farmers and will not give up till the farm laws are scrapped.
Kolkata Municipal Corporation health staff member collects a swab sample from a man in Kolkata, West Bengal. (HT file)
india news

Covid-19 deaths in West Bengal cross 10,000-mark

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Maharashtra, with more than 50,200 deaths, tops the list followed by Tamil Nadu with over 12,200 deaths
Xiaomi handsets account for almost a quarter of India’s market. (File photo)
india news

US adds Xiaomi to its list of ‘Communist Chinese military companies’

By Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:44 PM IST
The Pentagon on Thursday added Xiaomi Corporation and eight other firms to the list of companies with alleged ties to the Chinese military in line with an executive order signed by President Donald Trump
Kirit Somaiya (HT Photo)(Hindustan Times)
india news

‘Fight from front’: BJP leader to Sharad Pawar after Dhananjay Munde ‘exposed'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:30 PM IST
Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya on Friday alleged he was getting ‘threat calls’ after Munde was ‘exposed’ in a rape case.
Farmers protesting at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on January 14. (PTI)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Govt welcomes SC order on farmers' agitation

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Representational Image. (HT file)
india news

Farmers involved in opium cultivation in Bihar’s Gaya to get help to grown legal crops

By Rakesh Singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:16 PM IST
The drug mafia is involved in the illegal cultivation near the Grand Trunk Road, say the authorities
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with CMs before vaccination begins from January 16.(PTI)
india news

'Saddened by loss of lives in Karnataka road mishap': PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:16 PM IST
At least 11 people were killed in a road accident on National Highway-4 near Itigatti village in Dharwad district of Karnataka.
Representational Image.
india news

Madhya Pradesh corporation allows pork sale: Hindus, Muslims cite hurt sentiments

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Hindu religious leaders say the move amounts to the promotion of meat-eating that they oppose while their Muslim counterparts cited prohibition of pork eating in Islam to oppose it
The new building is being constructed by Tata Projects Ltd. The project is estimated to cost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>971 crore.(Bloomberg)
india news

Centra Vista: Construction work of new Parliament building begins

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:05 PM IST
PM Modi had laid the foundation stone for the new Parliament building on December 10 last year.
EPR (Under Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016) puts the onus on the manufacturers for the treatment, recycling, reuse or disposal of products after a consumer has used and disposed them.(PTI)
india news

NGT directs govt to finalise EPR regime within 3 months

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:59 PM IST
The NGT said that state level authorities also need to take necessary effective steps for enforcement, including coercive measures.
PM Narendra Modi. (File photo)
india news

Covid-19 vaccination drive: PM Modi to address the nation on Saturday

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:02 PM IST
The vaccination campaign, marking the final phase in India’s long battle against the pandemic, will be held daily from 9am to 5pm, barring the days earmarked for routine immunisation programme
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar speaks to media after the meeting with farmers' leaders at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

'Govt welcomes SC order on farmers' agitation', says agriculture minister Tomar

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:58 PM IST
To overcome this deadlock over the contentious laws, a ninth round of talks has been scheduled between the Centre and farmers' unions on Friday.
Former IAS officer Arvind Kumar Sharma being greeted by UP BJP president Swatantra Dav Singh and deputy CM Dinesh Sharma as he joins the party, in Lucknow on Thursday.(PTI Photo)
india news

Former Gujarat IAS officer who joined BJP will fight Uttar Pradesh MLC elections

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran | Edited by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:39 PM IST
Sharma sparked a flurry of speculations prior to joining the BJP, when he sought voluntary retirement last week, which then led to a buzz in the BJP circles that the former IAS officer may be sent to the Legislative Council.
