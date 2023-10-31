Explosion in MP’s firecracker factory kills 3 including owner, 10 hurt: Police

SAGAR: Three people were killed and 10 others were injured in an explosion in an illegal firecracker factory in Damoh district on Tuesday, police said. The explosion took place in the district’s Bada Pul area (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The explosion took place in the district’s Bada Pul area. Police said Abhay alias Chuttan Gupta, who owned the illegal factory, died along with two women workers in the explosion.

“A team of police, administration, municipal staff and fire brigade has reached the spot. The rescue operation was conducted and people were evacuated. A large amount of gunpowder was found under the debris,” Damoh superintendent of police Sunil Kumar Tiwari said.

Police said Gupta had a permit to store gunpowder in the Imlai factory area of Damoh, but he was illegally running a firecracker factory in the backyard of his house.

Tiwari said the factory was illegal and a magisterial inquiry was being conducted.