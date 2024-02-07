 Explosives suspected to be meant for Myanmar rebels seized in Mizoram | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Explosives suspected to be meant for Myanmar rebels seized in Mizoram

Explosives suspected to be meant for Myanmar rebels seized in Mizoram

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Feb 07, 2024 02:08 PM IST

A team of Assam Rifles and the Mizoram Police seized the explosives in Lawngtlai after they were tipped off about the vehicle carrying them

Security forces have recovered 150 kg explosives, 1800 detonators, and over 3000 metres of detonating cord suspected to be meant for rebels battling the military in neighbouring Myanmar from a vehicle in Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district, people aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

Officials said ammunition was being smuggled across the international border into Myanmar. (AP/Representative)
Officials said ammunition was being smuggled across the international border into Myanmar. (AP/Representative)

Lawngtlai residents Siama Thanga, 50, and Amengi, 40, who were arrested for transporting the explosives late on Tuesday, have been booked under the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

A team of Assam Rifles and the Mizoram Police seized the explosives after they were tipped off about the vehicle carrying them. “We are interrogating them [Thanga and Amengi] and they will be produced before a court as per the process. We are trying to figure out the links to understand where these explosives were going,” a police officer said.

On Thursday last, an ammunition and explosives racket was busted with the arrest of a person in Mizoram’s Aizawl. Officials said the racket was involved in the trafficking of arms, ammunition, and explosives in the northeastern states as well as across the international border.

Myanmar’s military coup that removed Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi from power in February 2021 triggered fresh turmoil in Myanmar. Thousands of people have been killed and tens of thousands displaced as the military has cracked down on protests. Myanmar’s military has maintained it was carrying out a campaign against terrorists.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News ,Parliament Budget Session Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On