External affairs minister Jaishankar discusses Iran-US conflict with Russia, EU, France

External affairs minister S Jaishankarspoke to his counterparts from Russia, France and the European Union (EU) on Wednesday to discuss the Iran-US conflict as part of New Delhi’s outreach to key partners to coordinate positions on the fallout of the tensions in West Asia. IJaishankar discussed the Iran-US conflict with Russian, EU and French counterparts (REUTERS)

Jaishankar said on social media that he shared India’s “assessments on the West Asia conflict and related diplomatic efforts” with Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov. They also reviewed the bilateral cooperation agenda.

Lavrov emphasised the need for “prompt normalisation” of the situation, the Russian embassy said in a statement. The two foreign ministers backed the contribution of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and Brics to “efforts aimed at de-escalating the situation and creating conditions for achieving a sustainable settlement based on a balance of the legitimate interests of all parties”, the statement said.

Jaishankar said he had a “useful discussion” with EU foreign and security policy chief Kaja Kallas on the West Asia conflict and its repercussions. Jaishankar said he also had an “exchange of assessments” with French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

Lavrov also spoke to Iran’s foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, who emphasised his country’s “determination to continue defending its national sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Araghchi said the UN Security Council should address the “blatant violation of international peace and security caused by the aggressive actions” of Israel and the US, according to a readout from Iran’s foreign ministry. Lavrov

emphasised his condemnation of the US and Israel’s military aggression against Iran and announced Russia’s “readiness to offer its good offices to strengthen regional security”.

Iran’s foreign ministry said in a separate readout on a phone call between Araghchi and Jaishankar on Tuesday that the Iranian foreign minister detailed the “crimes” committed by the US and Israel against Iran, including the missile attack on a girls’ elementary school in Minab on the first day of the war and widespread attacks on civilian sites and public service centres

Araghchi also discussed consequences of the US and Israel’s “military aggression on the security of shipping” through the Strait of Hormuz and said the “insecure situation and problems” in the Persian Gulf are a “result of the aggressive and destabilising actions” of the US.