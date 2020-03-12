External Affairs ministry gets requests for protective gear from 4 coronavirus-hit countries

india

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 18:59 IST

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that it had received a number of requests from neighbouring countries for protective gear to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, even as the number of positive cases in the country climbed to 73.

“We have received requests for masks and protective gear from Bhutan, Maldives, Iran and Italy. For China, protective gear has already been dispatched,” Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said.

“Requests are under process. In February, we had sent a consignment to China,” Kumar added.

In India, the total number of positive coronavirus cases rose to 73 by Thursday and the infected included 56 Indian citizens and 17 foreigners. A total of 13 fresh cases were reported on Thursday, health ministry officials said.

India had earlier provided 15 tonnes of medical equipment to China -- the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak which has reported more than 3,100 fatalities from the infection.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that all schools and movie theatres will remain shut in the national capital till March 31, according to news agency ANI. The Delhi government also declared the coronavirus an epidemic.

Schools and colleges where exams are currently not being conducted will also remain shut in Delhi.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting attended by Kejriwal, LG Anil Baijal and top government officials.

To control the spread of coronavirus and also as a precautionary measure all public places in Delhi will be disinfected.