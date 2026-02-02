Edit Profile
    External aid for Bangladesh halved, no Chabahar allocation in Budget 2026-27

    Bhutan, a close development partner, again garnered the largest share of the government's external aid portfolio, with an outlay of 2,288 crore

    Updated on: Feb 02, 2026 7:57 AM IST
    By Rezaul H Laskar
    New Delhi : India slashed its budgetary allocation for developing Iran’s Chabahar port in the budget for 2026-27 to zero in the face of US sanctions and the outlay for development projects in Bangladesh was halved to 60 crore, reflecting the current strains in ties between the two sides.

    Chabahar funding dropped, Bangladesh allocation halved as India reshapes external aid (Representative image)
    Chabahar funding dropped, Bangladesh allocation halved as India reshapes external aid (Representative image)

    Bhutan, a close development partner, again garnered the largest share of the government’s external aid portfolio, with an outlay of 2,288 crore, according to budget documents. This was marginally higher than the allocation of 2,150 crore in the budget for 2025-26.

    The external affairs ministry was allocated 22,119 crore, slightly higher than its outlay of 20,517 crore in 2025-26.

    The overseas development portfolio of 6,998 crore accounted for almost a third of the ministry’s budget, and marked a slight increase over the last year’s allocation of 6,750 crore.

    The allocation for Chabahar port, which was revised from 100 crore to 400 crore for 2025-26, was cut to nil for 2026-27.

    A six-month exemption from US sanctions applicable to Chabahar port granted by the Trump administration in 2025 is valid only till April.

    For Bangladesh, the development partnership outlay was cut from 120 crore for 2025-26 to 60 crore in 2026-27. India-Bangladesh ties have witnessed a downward spiral under the interim government in Dhaka, with New Delhi looking to reset the relations following Bangladesh’s general election on February 12.

    The allocations for other countries included 800 crore for Nepal, 550 crore for Maldives, 550 crore for Mauritius, 400 crore for Sri Lanka, 225 crore for African nations and 120 crore for Latin American countries, among others.

    • Rezaul H Laskar
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Rezaul H Laskar

      Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

