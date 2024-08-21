Ex-TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty receives rape threats for backing Kolkata doctors' protest

Former Trinamool Congress MP and Bengali actor Mimi Chakraborty claimed that she has received rape threats online for backing the cause of protesting doctors in Kolkata. Actor and former TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty (File image)(PTI)

Sharing screenshots on social media platform X, Mimi Chakraborty claimed to have received many such threatening comments in recent times. “AND WE ARE DEMANDING JUSTICE FOR WOMEN RIGHT???? These are just few of them. Where rape threats has been normalised by venomous men masking themselves in the crowd saying they stand by women. What upbringing nd education permits this????,” Mimi Chakraborty posted on X tagging the cybercrime division of Kolkata police.

Protests continue

Junior doctors have been protesting across the country to demand justice for the postgraduate trainee doctor, who was brutally raped and murdered by a civic volunteer, Sanjoy Roy, at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Protests have disrupted out-patient health services and surgeries across the country, even as emergency services continue to remain operational.

Despite the Supreme Court forming a task force to suggest safety measures for medical professionals, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) welcomed the move but said any decision on ending the strike would be taken only after discussions with the protesting doctors. According to FORDA's statement, all resident doctors associations held a meeting following the top court's intervention, but the discussions on further course of action remained inconclusive.

Similar threats

Days after the brutal rape and murder of the deceased doctor, police arrested a man from West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district for allegedly threatening a woman doctor of a similar fate as the victim in Kolkata.

The man allegedly threatened the lady doctor for being late to start his treatment. “Did you see what happened at RG Kar Medical College Hospital? It can happen to you too,” he told the doctor on duty.

“The patient allegedly told the attending doctor that if the medic did not treat him properly, he would ensure the same treatment as the woman doctor of R G Kar Hospital in Kolkata witnessed,” a district health official told PTI.