‘Extraordinary situation compels one...’: BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on Delhi curbs during anti-CAA protests

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 11:09 IST

The national capital of Delhi witnessed its first-ever internet shutdown during the protests against the new citizenship law on Thursday. While it was an unprecedented situation, many in the government say the move was necessary. BJP vice-president and Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, tells Hindustan Times the reason behind the government’s move.

He also brushes aside all the criticism over the new citizenship law, and says it is important to remember the promises made by Indian governments in the past. Here is the full interview:

Q: For the first time, we saw internet shutdown hit the capital. We are seeing all roads blocked, Gurgaon-Delhi road shutdown, sir would you accept there is an air of crisis in the city?

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe: Extraordinary situation compels one to take extra ordinary actions. For the first time, rioters are emboldened to such an extent that they are beating police and burning buses and cars shamelessly. Hence, the government was compelled to order brief shutdown of internet.

Q: The Opposition points out it is a crisis that is unnecessary - why did the government have to do this right away (bring in the amendments to the citizenship law)? What would you say to that?

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe: If you decide to shut eyes to the mindless atrocities on minorities in the neighbourhood and forget the promises given by Indian governments in the past, then everything is very easy. A decisive government will have to take courageous decisions on the promises made in manifesto. This is what we expect in a democracy.

Q: The government’s big slogan is Digital India. How do you think an internet shutdown reflects on this image?

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe: A brief shutdown to save lives will not affect the prospects of Digital India. Rest assured.

Q: There have been several allegations of ABVP students being involved in protests. What do you have to say?

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe: Let’s not selectively believe in allegations. Let’s not say that when SFI leaders harass their teachers it’s revolution, and when some ABVP volunteers thrash a goon, it is lawlessness. Let’s not play politics through media.

Q: Many states have now risen against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) including allies like JD(U). Even Sukhbir Badal has said no community should be left out, isn’t BJP completely isolated on this now?

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe: My sincere appeal to all is to not mix-up NRC with CAA. The CAA is our fulfilling the manifesto promise and NRC renewal had been the directive of the court. Some of our allies were earlier opposed to CAA as well, but they later saw reason. Let’s wait, nobody is in a hurry.