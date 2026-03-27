* Hot days would push power demand to record levels Extreme heat to test India's power and water supply this summer

* Heat would add to cities' water stress

* Wastewater reuse key to future water shortages

By Bhasker Tripathi

NEW DELHI, - R ising temperatures and forecasts of more hot days in 2026 are expected to put fresh pressure on India's electricity and water systems, new research shows, highlighting how extreme heat is increasingly straining the country's infrastructure.

The India Meteorological Department warns many parts of the country could see more hot days than average this summer.

Researchers at the Council on Energy, Environment and Water , a Delhi-based policy think tank, said intensifying heat was already driving spikes in electricity demand for cooling while also increasing pressure on urban water supplies.

The rising demand for electricity comes at a time when India, which imports some 90% of its oil and 60% of its gas, is already struggling to meet its energy needs due to the Iran war.

Heatwaves are not just a health crisis, but also as a stress test for India's electricity grid and urban water systems.

RECORD TEMPERATURES EXPECTED

In 2024, the hottest year on record in India, electricity demand hit a peak of about 250 gigawatts in May, leading to power outages across the country. The peak demand was about 4% lower in 2025, nearly 240 gigawatts in early June last year.

Researchers say India's power demand in 2026 is already exceeding projections as hot weather arrived earlier than usual after the world recorded its fifth warmest February on record.

Cooling already accounts for about 20% of India's peak electricity demand, the International Energy Agency says.

Peak electricity demand could rise to around 260 gigawatts this summer due to unusually warm weather, said Disha Agrawal, senior programme lead at CEEW.

That level of demand is larger than the entire electricity generation capacity of many mid-sized countries.

India has about 500 gigawatts of installed power generation capacity, roughly half from non-fossil sources, led by solar and wind, with also hydro and nuclear power.

But non-fossil sources generate only about a quarter of the country's electricity as solar and wind produce power intermittently, while coal plants run continuously and dominate the power supply.

While gas accounts for only around 2% of its total power generation, ​India uses about 8 gigawatts of gas power during peak-demand periods or heat waves.

To meet the peak summer demand at a time of geopolitical instability, the Indian government has asked coal plants to run at full capacity and defer maintenance, while it plans to use renewable energy to supply daytime needs.

CLEAN ENERGY GOALS

The variability of renewable power, limited battery storage and ageing grids, remain major challenges for India's electricity system, researchers said, adding that extreme heat could further strain infrastructure.

"Scaling clean energy quickly will be critical to meeting India's rising power demand reliably and affordably," said Agrawal.

India may need to scale up to about 600 gigawatts of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030 if electricity demand continues to grow faster than projected, she said.

Extreme heat is also intensifying pressure on India's water systems, particularly in cities where freshwater supplies are limited.

India currently treats only about 28% of the wastewater it generates, according to the Central Pollution Control Board, leaving most cities without functioning systems to reuse treated water for industry, agriculture or other non-drinking purposes.

India could reuse more than 31,000 million cubic metres of treated wastewater annually by 2047 if supported by investment and policy reforms, said Nitin Bassi, fellow at CEEW. This is equivalent to about 30-times Delhi's yearly water consumption.

"Scaling treated wastewater reuse is one of the most practical ways to water-secure Indian cities," said Bassi.

Several states and cities have begun preparing for rising heat and water demand. In Delhi, authorities have expanded tanker fleets, monitoring systems and emergency water centres as part of a summer action plan aimed at addressing seasonal shortages and rising consumption.

Climate change is reshaping heat patterns across the country. More than half of India's districts, home to about 76% of the population, are vulnerable to extreme heat, according to a CEEW study last year.

Experts say many cities still rely on short-term responses such as cooling shelters, water kiosks and health advisories rather than long-term infrastructure changes needed to cope with the ongoing rise in temperatures.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.