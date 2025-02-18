‘Extremely appalled’: KIIT V-C apologises to Nepali students, sacks 2 officials

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) vice chancellor Prof Saranjit Singh on Tuesday apologised to Nepali students for the institution’s handling of the death of a third-year BTech student from Nepal and announced that two officials who made “extremely irresponsible” comments during the incident have been removed from service. Bhubaneswar: Security personnel deployed at the the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) after tensions flared up following the alleged suicide of a 20-year-old student from Nepal, in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday (PTI)

Tuesday’s apology from the vice chancellor on social media platform X follows outrage over the private university’s crackdown on students protesting against the death of a 20-year-old student, which also ordered the eviction of nearly 500 Nepali students from its hostels.

“We are extremely appalled by the untoward incident that took place on our campus on the evening of 16th February 2025. We are also regretful of the way some of us behaved towards the agitating students… The comments made by two of our officers are extremely irresponsible. We have removed them from service. We, too, apologize for all that has happened and hereby tender our love and affection to all the students and people of Nepal,” the vice chancellor’s letter said.

Prof Singh’s letter also asked Nepali students to resume classes.

More than 100 Nepali students are still protesting on the campus to demand a high-level probe into the incident.

In a separate notice, KIIT said disciplinary action has also been initiated against security staff and officials in connection with the death of the student. The university also said two senior hostel officials and one senior administrative officer of the International Relations Office (IRO) have been suspended, pending an enquiry.

The director of the girl’s hostel and associate professor of computer science, have been removed from service for their comments that denigrated students from Nepal, KIIT officials said. The two officials also put out a video message apologising for their remarks.

Tension erupted after a third-year BTech student was found dead in her hostel room on Sunday. The computer science student died by suicide after being harassed by a male student, authorities said.

As the controversy spiralled following KIIT’s attempt to suppress the protests, Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Oli announced that two officials from Nepal’s embassy in New Delhi had been sent to Odisha to assist students. “The government is working through diplomatic channels and is in contact with the relevant authorities,” PM Oli said in a post on X.

Bhubaneswar deputy commissioner of police Pinak Mishra told reporters on Monday that the male student -- the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Lucknow -- was detained and a case for allegedly abetting the suicide lodged against him.

The victim’s family, which came to Odisha to take custody of her daughter’s body, said his daughter was harassed and emotionally blackmailed by a fellow student leading to her death.

“However, I have faith in the Odisha government and police and hope justice prevails. We have full faith and confidence in the government and police administration here,” her father said.

“My daughter is no more, but I pray no other Nepali student faces such a fate. Other national and international students are continuing their studies at the university. No such incidents should ever be heard in the future,” he said.

Students alleged that when Nepali students gathered on the campus on Sunday evening to protest the death, they were ordered to vacate their hostel room and chased out by security guards of KIIT.

The Bhubaneswar police said two security personnel of KIIT, who assaulted the students, have also been arrested.

“The criminal cases are under investigation and objective, impartial and just investigation shall be ensured by the Commissioner of Police… We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all the students, including Nepali students,” the city police said in a statement, declaring that the private university has scrapped its directive requiring the Nepali students to leave.

In the Odisha assembly, the ruling Mohan Majhi government came under attack from the opposition Biju Janata Dal and the Congress over the controversy. “The BJP government, which came to power by talking about Odia Asmita, has failed to maintain law and order in the state. The student suicide incident at KIIT university has brought condemnation for Odisha in international level,” the BJD chief whip Pratap Deb said, blaming the government for the deteriorating law and order.

Congress MLA Tara Bahinipati demanded a judicial inquiry into the death of a Nepali student. BJP lawmaker Tankadhar Tripathy termed the KIIT incident as ‘unfortunate’ but underlined that the university was founded by a former BJD MP. “KIIT founder was elected as MP from which party? Who had promoted him?” the BJP MLA said, his comeback to the BJD..