‘Extremely regrettable’: BJP on INDIA bloc's resolution to remove Vice President Dhankhar

Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday called the Opposition INDIA bloc's move to submit a notice for removal of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar “extremely regrettable”. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar arrives to conduct the proceedings of the House during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(ANI)

While addressing the media, Rijiju, the parliamentary affairs minister, lauded the vice president, who is also chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, saying that he is extremely professional and impartial.

He also criticised the Opposition saying that they disrespect the dignity of the Chair in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

“The Opposition disrespect the dignity of Chair, be it in Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha... Congress party and their alliance continuously behaved wrongly by not following the direction of the Chair. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji comes from a humble background. He always talks about farmers' and people's welfare inside and outside the parliament. He guides us. We respect him,” Rijiju was quoted as saying by ANI.

“The notice that has been served - I condemn the step of those 60 MPs who have signed the notice. NDA has the majority and we all have faith in the chairman. We are happy with the way he guides the House...” the parliamentary affairs minister said.

About 60 Opposition MPs on Tuesday submitted a notice for the removal of the Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar alleging that his brief term has been rife with instances where he “acted in a manner that is explicitly partisan and unfair towards members belonging to the Opposition”.

"The manner in which the Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts parliamentary affairs of the Rajya Sabha is extremely partisan. It is a matter of record that Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has repeatedly interrupted members of the Opposition while they are speaking, unfairly used privilege motions to silence leaders of the Opposition, and openly delegitimized dissent with respect to the actions of the Government in the utmost disparaging manner,” the MPs said in their notice submitted to Rajya Sabha secretary general PC Mody.

If the motion is moved, the Opposition needs a simple majority to get it passed, but they do not have the requisite numbers in the 243-member House.

Opposition members, however, have insisted that the move was a "strong message to fight for parliamentary democracy". No Vice President has ever been impeached in India.