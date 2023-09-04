Ex-Union minister's relative shot at in Bihar's Nalanda, blames Nitish Kumar's JDU

Former union minister RCP Singh's relative was allegedly shot at in his village in Bihar's Nalanda district on Sunday. Singh alleged that the attacker belonged to chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United). Singh claimed that his relative, Pintu, was shot at in a bid to threaten him to snap ties with the former minister. Former union minister RCP Singh's relative shot at in Bihar's Nalanda.(X/ ANI)

"Nitish Kumar doesn't have the guts to fight politically so they are attacking my relatives and telling them that they will ruin me," he said.

The incident took place in Dharhara village within the Silao police station area of Nalanda district when the victim was on his way back from the Asthawan Assembly constituency meeting in Mustafapur village, the police said.

The police said they received information that Pintu alias Pragati Kumar was shot at Dharhara village in Nalanda district. “From the Police station, one team was sent to the hospital and another team of Police is at Dharhara village. Investigation is underway against the identified accused,” deputy superintendent of police Pradeep Kumar told news agency ANI.

"The one who was shot at is my close relative. He keeps coming to meet me, today also he came to meet me. But after he met me, there was an attempt to kill him. He was shot at and he was told that he should leave my side or else he would be killed. He (victim) is naming a man who belongs to JD(U)," Singh said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON