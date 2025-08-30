Ex-US NSA Jake Sullivan's ‘American brand is in toilet’ claim as he blasts Trump tariffs on India

Jake Sullivan, former US National Security Advisor, tore into President Donald Trump for his sweeping 50 per cent tariffs against India, saying the “American brand globally is in the toilet”. He also warned that the move risks driving New Delhi closer to Beijing. US President Donald Trump has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, which includes a 25 per cent penalty for Russian oil imports, which has come into effect from August 27.(AP File)

In a conversation with Tim Miller on The Bulwark Podcast, Jake Sullivan said many US allies and partners now perceive Washington as “a big disruptor” rather than a reliable partner, while China has gained ground in global popularity.

The US has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, which includes a 25 per cent penalty for Russian oil imports, which has come into effect from August 27.

"When I go to these places now and I talk to leaders, they are talking about derisking from the United States. They now see the US as the big disruptor, the country that can't be counted on," Sullivan said on the podcast.

Comparing Beijing with Washington, Sullivan said, “China has moved ahead of the United States in popularity in a whole lot of countries. And that was not the case one year ago, where countries now are basically saying the US brand is in the toilet and China is looking like a responsible player.”

Speaking on India, the former NSA said that years of US efforts to cement closer ties are now at risk, as Trump’s tariff offensive has left New Delhi “sitting with China".

“Take a look at India as another example. Here's a country that on a bipartisan basis we were working to try to build a deeper and more sustainable relationship with and that China challenge loomed large in that. Now you have got President Trump executing a massive trade offensive against them, and the Indians are saying, "Well, s***. I guess maybe we have to go show up in Beijing and sit with the Chinese because we got a hedge against America,” he added.

Sullivan's comments come days after another former US NSA, John Bolton, criticised Washington’s “confused” policy on India, questioning the 25 per cent penalty on India for purchasing Russian energy while China faces no sanctions.

In an interview with HT, Bolton acknowledged that the India-US relationship is for the time being in “a very bad place” and believes Trump is an “aberrational president” as he stressed on the need for efforts to limit damage to bilateral ties for the US President’s remaining term.