Facebook objects to Delhi assembly notice on alleged inaction in hate speech cases

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 13:54 IST

Facebook on Tuesday asked Delhi assembly to withdraw a summon notice on alleged inaction in hate speech cases. The social media giant said that matter falls within Centre’s purview.

“The regulation of intermediaries like Facebook fall within exclusive authority of the Union of India. Given that the matters are under consideration by Parliament, we object to the Notice and request you recall it,” Facebook India said in its reply to Delhi assembly.

A Delhi Assembly committee on peace and harmony has issued a notice to Facebook India vice president and managing director Ajit Mohan asking him to appear before it on September 15 in connection with complaints about the social media platform’s alleged deliberate and intentional inaction to contain hateful content in the country.

The panel is headed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Rajendra Nagar, Raghav Chadha.

“Facebook’s letter is in disregard of committee’s privilege. Facebook’s refusal to appear before the committee is an attempt to conceal crucial facts in relation to its role in Delhi riots. Fresh summons will be issued to it in line with principles of natural justice,” said Chadha.