Facebook post about Uttarakhand CM’s death fake, case filed

india

Updated: May 06, 2020 14:29 IST

A case has been registered against those who circulated a fake post about the death of Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, said the state police.

The matter came to light after the state police headquarters received four screenshots of the fake Facebook posts, claiming that CM Rawat is dead.

“On Wednesday morning, we received some screenshots of Facebook posts mentioning the sudden death of CM which was as shocking as it was fake. We took suo moto cognisance of the matter and decided to take strict action immediately,” said Ashok Kumar, director general (DG), law & order, Uttarakhand police.

DG Kumar said the Dehradun police has been asked to register a case in the matter.

“A case is being registered by Dehradun police against all those who posted the fake news. Nobody will be spared, including those who posted it and the conspirators. All will be arrested soon,” said Kumar.

The officer said the state police have already warned people that stern action will be taken against those who are found to be spreading rumours or fake news.

“We had already warned of strict action against such people. However, this has crossed all limits. What was circulated by some people on Facebook was highly condemnable and absolutely fake,” said Kumar.

One of the posts by a user named Narendra Mehra read, “Dukhad samachar mukhyamantri manniya Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat ka dil ka daura padne se akasmik nidhan. Bhagwan punya aatma ko shanti pradan kare (Sad news. Chief minister Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat passed away due to cardiac arrest. May his soul rest in peace).”

Another Facebook user named Kaintura Sarat posted, “Bahut dukhad ghatna. Abhi abhi Uttarakhand mukhyamantri ka nidhan ho gaya hai (Very upsetting news. Uttarakhand chief minister passed away).”