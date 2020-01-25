Facial recognition system, drones, CCTV cameras: Security stepped up ahead of Republic Day

india

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 08:32 IST

Thousands of security personnel, facial recognition system, drones and CCTV cameras were part of Delhi Police’s security arrangements as India prepared to host Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for its Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.

Officials said sharpshooters and snipers will be deployed on top of high-rise buildings to keep a watch on the 8-km-long parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort on January 26.

The facial recognition system will also be set up at vantage points for the identification of suspects. Hundreds of close-circuit television (CCTV) cameras have also been installed, including at least 150 in areas covering Red Fort, Chandni Chowk and Yamuna Khadar, officials added.

“We have a four-layer security arrangement. Inner, middle, outer and one along the border areas across the national capital. Around 5000 to 6000 Delhi Police personnel have been deployed in New Delhi district along with 50 companies of paramilitary forces,” deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi Zone) Eish Singhal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Patrolling in public places has been intensified, according to officials.

“Group patrolling, night patrolling and vehicle checking is being carried out with the help of Central Armed Police Forces. Frisking at Metro stations, railway stations, airport and bus terminals has also been tightened,” a senior police official said, according to PTI.

More than 2000 traffic police personnel have been deployed for smooth flow of traffic and for the facilitation of spectators and visitors to the venue. Adequate security and traffic arrangements for the At Home function at Rashtrapati Bhawan have also been made.

Police have also asked hotels and taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers to remain alert and anti-terror measures like tenant and servant verification are being taken, they said.

Security personnel have identified vulnerable spots such as market places, railway stations, bus stands and other such establishments, and efforts are being made to secure them with the deployment of an extra police force.

A city-wide alert is also being exercised in connection with the Republic Day, they said. A traffic advisory has also been issued about the police’s elaborate arrangement for route diversions for Republic Day.

No traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6pm on Saturday till the parade gets over on Sunday. The main zone of Rajpath will be closed till 12pm on Sunday.

Para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft have been prohibited over National Capital Territory of Delhi till February 15, according to an advisory.

(with PTI inputs)