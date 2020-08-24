e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Facing BJP fire, Mamata Banerjee’s veiled attack on PM Cares Fund

Facing BJP fire, Mamata Banerjee’s veiled attack on PM Cares Fund

The BJP and governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had alleged that there has been a multi-crore scam in the purchase of medical equipment to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in Bengal.

india Updated: Aug 24, 2020 19:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
West Bengal, Aug 24 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressing during an administrative review meeting with ministers, in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
West Bengal, Aug 24 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressing during an administrative review meeting with ministers, in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
         

Under fire from the opposition over allegations of corruption in purchase of medical equipment to fight coronavirus in Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee, in a counter attack, sought to know how much money has been deposited with the ‘Take Care Fund’, an indirect reference to the PM Cares Fund.

The BJP and governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had alleged that there has been a multi-crore scam in the purchase of medical equipment to fight the pandemic in Bengal.

“Some people are questioning the money spent over purchasing masks. I would ask them to first come clean and let me know how much money has been deposited with the ‘Take Care Fund’ before questioning others,” Banerjee said at the state secretariat during a virtual administrative meeting with district officials.

The PM Cares Fund was set up by the Centre on March 28 as a public charitable trust with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation such as that posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking note of the allegations, the West Bengal government had set up a three-member committee last week to look into the matter.

“We enquire whenever we get an allegation of corruption from any citizen be it against any minister or any officer. The state’s top bureaucrats, including the chief secretary, home secretary and finance secretary were handling the process of purchasing medical equipment. There was no political interference,” said Banerjee.

Dhankhar, however, had alleged that that the probe panel set up by the Mamata Banerjee-administration was an attempt to cover up the truth. Leaders of the BJP’s Bengal unit echoed the sentiment.

“Multi Crore Scam-Pandemic Purchase @MamataOfficial. Cover Up Probe-Lacks credibility. Decision Makers (-one) probing to shield culpability #MAP. Post facto saviour mechanism! Independent Probe can alone fasten culpability. Need Probe to track money trail and ill-gotten gain,” Dhankhar had tweeted on Friday.

Banerjee, however, reminded how the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had to withdraw swab testing kits after they were found defective.

“Even the ICMR had to recall the kits after they were found defective. This means something (some scam) was behind it. Before questioning the West Bengal government, one should first ask from where the ICMR purchased the defective kits,” she said.

Mamata lashed out at the ruling BJP government at the Centre, claiming that it owes more than Rs 53,000 crore to the West Bengal government.

“The state hasn’t received a penny from the Centre to fight the pandemic. Have you ever found out from where the state is arranging the funds to purchase medical equipment? We had set up a Covid-19 fund and have received more than Rs 150 crore which we utilised. But we never come to know how much money other such funds have received till date,” she added.

tags
top news
Pakistan’s follow-up action on terror tag for Taliban leader is an invite for talks
Pakistan’s follow-up action on terror tag for Taliban leader is an invite for talks
Over 60 trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
Over 60 trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
‘Don’t hold anything against anyone’, says Sonia Gandhi
‘Don’t hold anything against anyone’, says Sonia Gandhi
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
India’s answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
India’s answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar tests positive for Covid-19
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar tests positive for Covid-19
Amid concerns over Kim Jong Un’s health, expert claims North Korean leader is dead
Amid concerns over Kim Jong Un’s health, expert claims North Korean leader is dead
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In