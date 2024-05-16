 Fact Check: Viral post claims PM Modi served food to devotees at langar from empty bucket, know the truth | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Fact Check: Viral post claims PM Modi served food to devotees at langar from empty bucket, know the truth

ByBoom
May 16, 2024 11:43 AM IST

BOOM, in its factcheck, found that the bucket PM Narendra Modi was holding contained kheer and was not empty as is being claimed online.

A photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi serving food at a langar (community kitchen) to devotees at the Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib Gurdwara in Patna, Bihar, is being shared with a false claim that the vessel the prime minister was seen holding was empty.

The bucket PM Modi was seen holding contained kheer in it.
The bucket PM Modi was seen holding contained kheer in it.

BOOM viewed visuals of Modi serving food at the langar and found that the bucket he was seen holding contained kheer in it.

The prime minister on May 13, 2024, visited the Takhat Sri Patna Sahib Gurdwara, which holds significance as the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru. Modi wore a turban and was holding a bucket of kheer while serving food to devotees.

The photo was posted on X with the caption, "BIG BREAKING Narendra Modi exposed. Narendra Modi isn't doing langar seva, he's doing a photo shoot for the coming Lok Sabha Elections in Punjab. Observe minutely Modi is Serving Food but there is no food in Plate of guests before or after the people sitting in the queue. There is no food in the serving spoon Spoon or in the serving pot Pot He is just doing for Photoshoot to get votes from the Sikh community in the coming Lok Sabha elections in Punjab. Modi can go do anything to get votes he has no feelings for the living or dead. A heartless soul living in India."

 

PM Modi serving food at a langar (community kitchen) to devotees at the Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib Gurdwara in Patna, Bihar.
PM Modi serving food at a langar (community kitchen) to devotees at the Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib Gurdwara in Patna, Bihar.

Click here to view, and here for an archive. The same photo is being widely shared on X with the misleading claim.

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that visuals from the Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib Gurdwara in Patna, Bihar, which clearly show Modi serving food from a bucket with kheer in it. The photo is being shared falsely claiming that the bucket was empty.

Screenshots taken from the viral video make it difficult to discern the food item because served because of the lighting and stainless steel plates on which the food was served.

We checked visuals posted by news agency ANI, of Modi serving devotees, where we can clearly see him serving kheer from the bucket. This can be seen in the below X post by ANI on May 13, 2024.

Additionally, Modi was also photographed helping the Gurdwara management to cook food at the langar.

Disclaimer: This story was originally published by Boom, and republished by HT Digital as part of the Shakti Collective.

News / India News / Fact Check: Viral post claims PM Modi served food to devotees at langar from empty bucket, know the truth

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Thursday, May 16, 2024
