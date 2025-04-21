Fadnavis lashes out at Rahul Gandhi over EC remark: ‘Raised question mark on his character’

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday accused Rahul Gandhi of tarnishing India's democratic image on international platforms, after the Congress leader alleged at an event in Boston that the Election Commission was “compromised". Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that it was sad that Rahul Gandhi was defaming India on an international stage(HT_PRINT)

"It is very sad that Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and spreads lies about the institutions created by the constitution of this country and tries to defame it. He tries to raise questions about democracy. I feel that he is doing such acts because of the consequences that have happened to him after losing elections repeatedly," he said.

“The way Rahul Gandhi is behaving has raised a question mark on his character. Instead of doing such things, if he goes among the people and gets the trust of the people back, then he will be able to win the elections. He cannot win elections by defaming anyone," he added.

Rahul Gandhi alleges ECI is compromised

Rahul Gandhi, addressing the Indian diaspora in Boston, United States, alleged that, “It's very clear to us that the Election Commission is compromised, there is something very wrong with the system."

He also cited the Maharashtra assembly elections as an example of the alleged wrongdoing of the ECI, saying, “More people voted in Maharashtra than the total number of people, and this is a fact. The Election Commission gave us a figure in the evening around 5:30 pm, and in two hours, around 7:30 pm, 65 lakh voters had voted, which is physically impossible.”

During the event, the Congress leader also spoke about improving relations between India and the United States.

“We have a partnership with the US, and hopefully we will continue to work together,” Gandhi said.

He also thanked members of the Indian diaspora who had carried the flag of the Congress party and been supportive towards them in the US.

“You believe, you listen to other people, and you respect them. This is what runs in the Congress party and our family. Thank you for carrying the flag here, it's a very powerful thing to do," he said.

Gandhi will also address Brown University on Monday as part of his tour to the United States.

With inputs from ANI