Rahul Gandhi writes to Himachal, Telangana CMs to enact Rohit Vemula Act

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to the chief ministers of Congress-led Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, in addition to the Karnataka government, urging them to enact the proposed Rohith Vemula Act in their respective states. Congress leader Rahul Gandh.i (HT)

The appeal, made through separate letters sent on April 16 and 17, seeks legislative action to eliminate caste-based discrimination in educational institutions and protect students from marginalised communities.

In his letters to chief ministers A Revanth Reddy, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Siddaramaiah, Gandhi called for the swift implementation of the Act as a tribute to students who have lost their lives due to systemic neglect and prejudice.

Citing the tragic deaths of Rohith Vemula, Payal Tadvi and Darshan Solanki, he wrote that it was “a shame that even today, millions of students from Dalit, Adivasi and OBC communities have to face such brutal discrimination in our educational system.”

Sharing the letter addressed to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on April 16 on X, Gandhi invoked the vision of BR Ambedkar, stating, “Babasaheb Ambedkar had shown that education is the only means by which even the deprived can become empowered and break the caste system. But it is very unfortunate that even after decades, lakhs of students are facing caste discrimination in our education system.”

As reported by HT earlier, the Karnataka CM welcomed the suggestion and confirmed that his government would move forward with the proposed legislation. “I too deeply share your sentiments, we must join hands to bring the Dalits, Adivasis and Backward Classes into the mainstream. The oppressed classes must no more face any discrimination in our educational system. My government and I are committed to ensuring an egalitarian and equal society,’’ Siddaramaiah said in a letter, responding to Rahul Gandhi’s proposition. He said he has instructed his legal advisor and team to prepare a draft of the Rohith Vemula Act.

In a separate post on X, Gandhi reaffirmed the Congress party’s national commitment to the legislation. “Unless every student receives respect, security and equal opportunity without discrimination, our education system cannot be fair to all,” he wrote, adding that the party is “fully committed to providing equal access to education to every child and eliminating caste discrimination.”

The letter, dated April 17, also drew parallels between the plight of present-day students and the discrimination faced by Ambedkar himself as a child. Gandhi wrote, “The murder of bright young people like Rohith Vemula, Payal Tadvi and Darshan Solanki is simply not acceptable. It is time to put an end to this firmly. I urge the Karnataka/Himachal Pradesh/Telangana governments to enact the Rohith Vemula Act so that no child of India has to face what Dr BR Ambedkar, Rohith Vemula and millions of others have to endure.”

His letter follows his recent meeting with students and teachers from Dalit, Adivasi and OBC communities in Parliament, where he was reportedly told that caste discrimination is rampant in colleges and universities.